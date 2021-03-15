The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Utility work on Route 220 in Woodward Township, Lycoming County

On Tuesday, March 16, a PPL crew will replace utility poles along Route 220 northbound near Henry’s BBQ in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.

Work is scheduled to take place between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Motorists traveling in the northbound lanes can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted while work is being performed.

The project is expected to be completed on Tuesday, March 16, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the work will be performed on Wednesday, March 17.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project resumes this week

Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound, are advised that the safety improvement project will restart construction activities next week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

On Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will begin work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

For more information about the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project click on the following link www.penndot.gov/220Project or type “Lycoming SR 220 Safety Corridor Project” into your web browser.

Litter pickup continues in Lycoming County

In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Lycoming county will pick up litter next week on Interstate 180 in Muncy Creek, Muncy, and Fairfield Townships and along Route 15 in Brady, Clinton, and Armstrong Townships, Lycoming County.

On Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 26, crews will be picking up litter along Interstate 180 between the Northumberland / Lycoming County line and the Route 87 interchange in Fairfield Township and along Route 15 between the Union / Lycoming County line and South Williamsport, Lycoming County. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.

Rolling roadblock on Route 15 NB/SB in White Deer Township, Union County

Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just south of the Interstate 80 interchange.

On Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16, the contractor, Michels Power, performing utility work over Route 15 northbound and southbound lanes just south of the Interstate 80 interchange. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Motorists can expect a rolling roadblock in both the northbound and southbound lanes for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will occur randomly while work is being performed.

Bridge replacement begins on Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County

Motorists are advised that work will begin next week on a bridge replacement project on Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County. The bridge, which carries Route 522 over Beaver Creek, is located approximately 3-miles southwest of Beaver Springs.

On Monday, March 15 through mid-April, the contractor, LTT Trucking, will begin construction of a temporary roadway and clearing trees. Motorists can expect traffic to be stopped intermittently, controlled with flagging, while work is being performed. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Upon completion of the temporary roadway, traffic will be diverted around the work area at a reduced speed limit, while the bridge is being replaced.

Work on the project includes removal of the existing 2-span structure, which will be replaced with a single span structure with concrete box beams. Additional work includes rock-lining of slopes, bituminous paving, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and tree replacement.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.