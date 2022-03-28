The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project - On Monday March 28 through Monday, April 4, the eastern end of Front Street in Linden will be closed while the contractor constructs the roadway for traffic to use the new bridge.

Upcoming Detours

On Monday, April 4, the contractor will begin working on the replacement structures over Larry’s Creek. Motorists can expect the following changes in traffic patterns.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The exiting traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Columbia County update

Lane restrictions on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are planned for Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29.

A contractor will be clearing debris from under the bridge between mile marker 242 (Mifflinville exit) and mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane in westbound to be restricted and left (passing) lane in eastbound to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Construction on the Route 11 / 487 project in Bloomsburg resumes Monday. The roadwork improvement project will continue near the intersection of Sixth Street / Columbia Boulevard and East Street and will continue to East Main Street.

Upcoming Work

On Monday, March 28, the contractor, HRI, Inc. and a sub-contractor will begin to prepare the overhead traffic signals at the intersections of Main Street and Market Street, and Sixth and East Street, which will be used during the upcoming detour. Motorists can expect lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Work is expected to last approximately one hour at each intersection.

Northumberland County update

Starting Wednesday, March 30 a contractor will be clearing debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury. Work, which will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., will continue through Friday, April 1.

Union County update

Rolling roadblocks begin on Tuesday, March 29 on Route 15 in Gregg and White Deer townships.

MJ Electric will be pulling utility wires across Route 15 between Allenwood in Gregg Township and White Deer, White Deer Township. Motorists can expect a series of 15-minute rolling roadblocks where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Tioga County update

A bridge rehabilitation project begins Monday, April 4 at the intersection of Route 6 and Pearl Street in Wellsboro Borough.

Motorists can expect one lane of traffic to be maintained in each direction with minor occasions of single lane conditions with flagging when needed. Pearl Street will be closed at the intersection with Route 6 for the duration of the project. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Swank Construction Company, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $1.7 million bridge rehabilitation project and is expected to be completed by early November of 2022. Work includes milling and resurfacing, structure rehabilitation, drainage, signs, water and sewer line relocations, and other related work.

A second bridge replacement project, on Route 4001 (Wattles Run Road), begins on Monday, April 4. Wattles Run Road will be closed between Snay Road (T-529) and Butler Road (T-332), in Clymer Township.

The bridge carries Wattles Run Road over an unnamed tributary to Wattles Run near Butler Road. A detour using Route 349 and Route 49 will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be completed on Friday, June 24, weather permitting. Work on the project includes removal of the exiting bridge and replacement with a precast concrete box culvert.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.



