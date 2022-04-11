The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Work continues on the Route 287 intersection in Piatt Township and Front Street in Linden, Woodward Township. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts.

On Monday, the contractor will continue work on the Route 287 intersection and structure over Larry’s Creek in Piatt Township. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts.

The new structure carrying Front Street over Quenshukeny Run in Linden, Woodward Township is now open to traffic.

Upcoming Detours

On Monday, April 18, the contractor will begin working on replacing the structure over Quenshukeny Run. Motorists can expect the following changes in traffic patterns:

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshuckeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quensuckeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quensuckeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound. All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

Existing Detours

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The exiting traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Lane restriction on Little Pine Road in Cummings Township

Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, April 13, on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings Township for repairs to two embankment failures.

The contractor, LTT Trucking LLC, will resume work on the two retaining walls along Little Pine Creek Road. The first location will be approximately .75 miles north of the intersection with Route 44. The second location is approximately 2.2 miles north of the intersection with Route 44.

Motorists can expect 10-foot-wide single lane conditions at both locations with temporary traffic control signals utilized at one work location; the second location traffic will be controlled by temporary stop signs.

Bradford County update

A highway restoration project is set to begin Monday on Route 14 in Alba Township.

The contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin reconstruction of 1.5 miles of Route 14 between Route 3028 (Windfall Road) and Tennessee Gas Road. Work includes new drainage, widening of the roadway, cross slope correction, and miscellaneous activities. Motorists can expect alternate lane closures where work is being performed.

In June, the roadway will be closed for approximately 11-days, weather permitting. A detour using Windfall Road, Cowley Road and Route 514 will be in place. Exact dates of the detour will be provided closer to the date of closure.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in August of 2022, weather permitting. HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $4.4 million highway restoration project.

Embankment repairs on Sopertown Road in Columbia Township

Work continues this week on a portion of Route 4033 (Sopertown Road) between the intersection with Route 4016 (Austinville Road) and Capser Hill Road (T-654) in Columbia Township to complete the pavement restoration on an embankment repair project.

On Tuesday, the contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Company, will be completing the final paving on this embankment repair project, weather permitting. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Columbia County updates

A reconstruction project in Bloomsburg continues this week, with Phase 6 beginning between Fourth Street and Sixth Street. Work includes removal and reconstruction of the existing roadway, replacement of curb, sidewalk, overhead street lighting, parking meters, and drainage features.

New traffic signals will be installed at the Fifth Street intersection. Upon completion of the Route 11 southbound/487 northbound lane, construction will switch to the Route 11 northbound/487 southbound lane for the same process, with one-way traffic switching to the completed lane.

The construction of this two-block section is expected to be completed by June 2022, weather permitting.

Upon completion of Phase 6, the construction will continue to Phase 7, which will take place on East Street between Third Street and Fourth Street.

Phase 8 will follow on East Street between Main and Fourth streets. Information and schedules about those phases will be announced as they get closer. The final roadway wearing course will be placed upon completion of Phase 8 and cover the entire roadway of the three phases.

Tioga County update

Motorists are advised that a bridge rehabilitation project will continue this week at the intersection of Route 6 and Pearl Street in Wellsboro, Tioga County.

Upcoming Work

The week of April 11, the contractor will continue preparation work for the bridge rehabilitation project. Work includes utility and wire relocations throughout the project area.

The week of April 18, the contractor will begin water and sewer relocation along Route 6. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be completed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Pearl Street will be closed at the intersection with Route 6 and will remain closed for the duration of the project.

In late April, barriers will be placed along Route 6 and an 11-foot permit width restriction will be in place along both lanes once the barriers are set.

Swank Construction Company, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $1.7 million bridge rehabilitation project and is expected to be completed by early November of 2022. Work includes milling and resurfacing, structure rehabilitation, drainage, signs, water and sewer line relocations, and other related work.

Bridge replacement begins on Route 6 in Gaines Township

A bridge replacement begins this week on Route 6 in Gaines Township. The bridge, which carries Route 6 over Phoenix Run, is located approximately .2 miles west of the intersection with Route 3001 (Phoenix Road).

On Monday, the contractor will begin removal of the existing bridge over Phoenix Run. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with temporary traffic signals.

Rylind Construction Company, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $1.9 million bridge replacement project and is expected to be completed by early November of 2022. Work includes removal of existing bridge, construction of a one-span composite pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge over Phoenix Run, selected borrow excavation rock, paving, drainage, guide rail, and other related work.

Surface spray treatment in Morris Township

A retaining wall project on Route 414 in Morris Township continues this week. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Tuesday, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LLT, Trucking, LLC, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

LLT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in September of 2022

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.



