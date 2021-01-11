Railroad crossing repair on Continental Boulevard in Danville Borough, Montour County

Motorists who travel Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Danville Borough, Montour County, are advised that North Shore Railroad will be making repairs to the crossing on Tuesday, January 12, weather permitting.

Crews will perform the repair work between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The project includes tightening and welding loose panels and is expected to be completed in just one day.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions and possible delays in travel.

Rolling roadblock on I-80 EB/WB at night in White Deer Township, Union County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just East of the Route 15 interchange.

Monday, January 11, through Wednesday, January 13, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., the contractor, Michels Power, will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over Interstate 80 near mile marker 210, just East of the Route 15 interchange.

The contractor will be slowing traffic in both the westbound and eastbound lanes for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the evening while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.

Lane restrictions on Route 11 NB in Snyder County

Lane restrictions will begin this week on Route 11 northbound in Susquehanna, Chapman, Union and Penn townships in Snyder County, for crack sealing.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between the Juniata County / Snyder County line north to the Selinsgrove exit. Work will take place from Monday, January 11 through Thursday, January 21 during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists will encounter right and left lane closures.