The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will be taking place, the contractor will be rebuilding shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Lane Closures Scheduled in Lock Haven

PennDOT is alerting motorists that lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday, August 17, on Routes 150 and 120 in Lock Haven. These closures are needed to complete subsurface utility engineering for a traffic signal project expected to start in 2021.

Work is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday and continue for two weeks. During this time, signalized intersections in the work zone will be set to flash, and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone. The list of impacted intersections includes:

Route 150 (Bellefonte Avenue) and Commerce Street

Route 150 (Bellefonte Avenue/Church Street) and Corning Street

Route 150 (East Church Street) and North Vesper Street

Route 150 (East Church Street) and Route 120 (Paul Mack Boulevard/ North Jay Street)

Route 150 (East Church Street) and Route 150 (North Henderson Street)

Route 150 (Main Street) and Mill Street [Unsignalized]

Route 150 (Bellefonte Avenue) and West Main Street

Route 150 (East Main Street) and North Vesper Street

Route 150 (East Main Street) and North Grove Street

Route 150 (East Main Street) and North Jay Street

Route 150 (East Main Street) and Route 2012 (North Hanna Street)

Route 120 (Water Street) and North Grove Street

The Lexis Group LLC of Dillsburg, PA is completing this work. They will work from 10 a.m. to 5: p.m. Mondays and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday through Thursday for the two-week period. No work is scheduled for Fridays. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

This work is separate from the Lock Haven Streetscape Project between Bellefonte Avenue and Grove Street. Drivers may also encounter flaggers and lane restrictions in that work zone, but at least one lane will remain open to traffic.

Lane Restriction on Route 15 NB in White Deer Township, Union County

Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound in Union County are advised of a lane restriction on Monday, August 17 approximately 1.25-miles south of the Route 15 / Interstate 80 interchange in White Deer Township.

Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted while the contractor installs traffic sensors. Work will be performed between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Tuesday, August 18.

I-80 WB On-Ramp closed in Valley Township, Montour County

Motorists are advised that the Interstate 80 westbound on ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 is closed for maintenance work.

Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.

The on-ramp is expected to be closed for several weeks.

Core Drilling on Route 11 in Snyder County

Motorists who travel Route 11 in Snyder County are advised a department force crew will be core drilling along the roadway this week in Monroe Township.

Tuesday, August 18 through Thursday, August 20, crews will be drilling starting at the Union and Snyder County line just west of Northumberland Borough to Eighth Avenue on Route 11/15 in Shamokin Dam Borough.

Work will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be lane restrictions in both directions under flagging. Delays are expected.

Roadwork on Route 104 in Snyder County

A PennDOT contractor will be installing ADA curb ramps this week in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company will be working at the north and southwest corners of the Route 104 intersection with Route 522. All work will be done during daylight hours and is expected to last five days.

This work is part of a milling and resurfacing project that will begin on Sunday, August 23.

Lane Restrictions on I-80 WB in Columbia County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound are advised lane restrictions will be implemented in Mifflin Township, Columbia County this week.

On Sunday, August 16 through Thursday, August 20, between the hours of 8 p.m and 6 a.m., the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will be milling and paving both westbound lanes between mile markers 242 and 247. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while work is being performed.

Roadwork Next Week on Routes 42 and 487 in Columbia County

Motorists who travel on Routes 42 and 487 in Columbia County are advised lane restrictions will be implemented this week for a milling and paving project.

On Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20, between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., the contractor, H.R.I., Inc., will be milling and paving in the following locations:

Route 42 between Creek Road and Route 487 in Catawissa Borough

Route 487 between Route 42 (Mill Street) and Hilltop Drive in Catawissa Borough

Route 487 between Fort McClure Boulevard in the town of Bloomsburg and Route 2009 (Mainville Drive) in Catawissa Township

Lane restrictions on Route 44 in Columbia County continue

A resurfacing project will continue on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.

On Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will continue to work on the project. The work will be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work this week includes areas of shoulder work, drainage adjustments and line painting.

Work is expected to be completed by August 27, weather permitting.

Work on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County continues

The paving project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, is scheduled to continue this week.

On Monday, August 17, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be line painting and performing clean-up work from a recently completed paving project in northbound and southbound lanes. Motorists may experience short term lane closures under flagging conditions between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.

Delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to use caution and slow down while driving through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed August 19, weather permitting.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project

Route 11 resurfacing project continues in Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue this week in South Centre Township, Columbia County.

Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20, the contractor, HRI, Incorporated, will install ADA curbs ramps at the intersections of Keefers Lane and Lows Street during daytime hours. Motorists may experience shoulder closures or may encounter flaggers during this work.

Then on Thursday evening, crews will pave the I-80 on-ramps from 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. During this work, a right (driving) lane and shoulder closure will be in place on Interstate 80 eastbound. No disruption on Interstate 80 westbound is expected.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

No work will occur after 6 a.m. on Friday.

The project is expected to be completed by late November of 2020, weather permitting. HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.