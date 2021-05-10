The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lane closures continue on I-180 in Lycoming County

A High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues next week in Lycoming County. The high-tension cable barrier system will be installed on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming / Northumberland County line.

On Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, the contractor, Penn Line Service, Inc., will continue installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township.

Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project updates

Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound, are advised that the safety improvement project will continue construction activities this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorists should use caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

For more information about the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project click on the following link www.penndot.gov/220Project or type “Lycoming SR 220 Safety Corridor Project” into your web browser.

Rolling roadblocks continue on Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot townships, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised that rolling roadblocks will continue on Interstate 180 between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, for demolition of the Eighth Street Bridge.

On Sunday May 9 through Thursday, May 13, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Glenn O. Hawbaker, will continue demolition of the Eighth Street bridge, spanning Interstate 180. Motorists can expect rolling roadblocks in 15-minute increments. Motorists should expect delays in travel. All work is weather permitting.

This is part of the mill and paving project of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot Townships. Work includes bridge rehabilitation work at the bridges spanning Route 44 (near the Watsontown / McEwensville exit) and the bridges spanning Route 1007 (just north of the Interstate 80 interchange) and replacement of the Eighth Street bridge (Route 1006).

Eighth Street is closed between Church Road and Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township. A detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 44 will be in place while work is being performed.

Additional work includes pipe replacement on Route 254 under Route 147 and milling and resurfacing a section of Interstate 80 where the Interstate 180 eastbound ramp connects with the Interstate 80 westbound.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million mill and resurface, bridge rehabilitation, and bridge replacement project. Work is expected to be completed by November 22, 2021, weather permitting.

Lane closures on Route 15 NB/SB in East Buffalo Township, Union County

Motorists who travel Route 15 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week at the intersection of Route 15 and Smoketown Road in East Buffalo Township, Union County, for roadwork.

On Monday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 5, between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the contractor, Herr Signal and Lighting, will be performing patching and repair work at the intersection of Route 15 and Smoketown Road.

Monday, May 3, motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted in both directions.

Tuesday, May 4, motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted in both directions.

Wednesday, May 5, lane restrictions as needed to finish repair work.

Update on Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project

Construction continues on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

Traffic Alert

Paving will continue next week on Route 1024 (Ridge Road) in Point Township, Northumberland County. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Traffic on Route 147 and on Ridge Road will be controlled using flaggers while work is being performed. Motorists should expect delays on both Route 147 and Ridge Road and are encouraged to use alternate routes. The new traffic signal at the Route 147 and Ridge Road intersection was set to flashing mode and full activation is scheduled for the week of May 10 after Ridge Road paving is completed.

Route 15 southbound will continue to be reduced to one lane south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed for approximately two months.

Other Construction Updates

Construction activities continue on both sides of the River Bridge. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., began concrete paving near the Ridge Road interchange and will continue preparation to begin concrete paving near the Winfield interchange.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Reclamation project to close Elk Lick Road in Davidson Township, Sullivan County

Motorists are advised that Route 2003 (Elk Lick Road) will be closed between Route 2008 (Christian Camp Road) and Whiskey Road in Davidson Township, Sullivan County, for a reclamation project.

On Tuesday, May 11 through Friday, May 14, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing work along Elk Lick Road. The roadway will be closed during daylight hours. A detour using Route 2002 (Nordmont Road) and Long Brook Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project continues in Athens and Sayre, Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

On Monday, May 10, Route 199 (Spring Street) will remain closed to southbound traffic between Cayuta Street and North Lehigh Avenue, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Southbound cars will follow a .87-mile detour using Bradford Street and North Elmer Avenue.

Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will be some utility relocations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

This reconstruction project includes new curbing, ADA accommodations at intersections, where appropriate, improved drainage, signal upgrades at three intersections, some utility upgrades, new paving and line painting. The work will take place from the New York state line in Sayre to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks (near the Agway) in Athens. For more information on the project visit Bradford County SR 199-010 on the www.penndot.gov/District3 website.