The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

A maintenance crew will complete mill and pave work due to a previous fuel spill starting Tuesday, Sept. 21 on Interstate 180 eastbound in Loyalsock Township.

The contractor, HRI, Inc. will complete the work between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 22 a quarter mile east of the Faxon exit (Exit 25).

There will be alternating lane closures while work is being performed.

Resurfacing project continues in Williamsport

A 2.5 mile resurfacing project continues on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street / Campbell Street / West Third Street), Route 2089 (Hepburn Street), Route 2023 (Market Street), and Route 3012 (Ridge Avenue) in the City of Williamsport.

The week of Monday, Sept. 20, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be performing work on pedestrian access ramps along West Fourth Street in Williamsport.

Work on the resurfacing project includes milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, base repairs and construction of ADA curb ramps.

Work is expected to be completed in early-August 2022.

Water main project continues in Muncy

Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy Borough will be closed between Chestnut and Main streets from Sunday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 24 while the West Branch Water Authority (WBRA) begins work moving the water main.

Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nightly detours will be in effect for both cars and trucks.

· Truck traffic will use Interstate 180 to exit 17, Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Road), to Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive/John Brady Drive).

· Cars traveling southbound on Water Street will use Green Street, Chestnut Street, East Mechanic Street, and Main Street.

· Cars traveling northbound on Water Street will use Main Street to Route 2044 (East Penn Street).

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

Bradford and Sullivan counties update

A regional crack sealing project begins Monday, Sept. 20 in Bradford and Sullivan counties.

The project will begin on Route 14 and is expected to be completed by December 13.

This will be a mobile operation with alternating lane restrictions with flagging.

This project includes crack sealing on the following routes:

Bradford County:

Routes 14, 414, 154, 3013 (Franklindale Road), 3016 (Lower Mountain Road), 3017 (Allen Meadow Road), 3021 (Windfall Road), 3023 (East Canton Road), 3024 (Fairview Road), 3027 (Minnequa Main Road), 3028 (Windfall Road/Cowley Road), 3032 (Fallbrook Road), 3033 (Farmers Valley Road), 3034 (Mudcreek Road) and 3036 (Beaverdale Road).

Sullivan County:

Routes 154, 220 and 3009 (Worlds End Road).

Concrete Coring Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $396,000 project.

Snyder County update

Several lane closures are planned this week in Snyder County, including Route 1005 (New Berlin Highway) in Franklin, Centre, Middle Creek, and Jackson townships.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing milling and shoulder cutting between Middleburg and New Berlin from Monday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 24.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21, paving will begin on Route 4014 (Kissimmee Road) between Route 522 and Zion Road in Franklin Township. The project is expected to wrap up by Friday, Sept. 24.

There will be single lane conditions with flagging.

Columbia County update

A shoulder closing is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 22 on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 eastbound, just east of the Mifflinville exit near mile marker 246.

Maintenance work will be performed between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m. on the Roadway Weather Information System.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.