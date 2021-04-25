The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues in Lycoming County

Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound, are advised that the safety improvement project will continue construction activities next week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Lane closures continue on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County

A High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues next week in Lycoming County. The high-tension cable barrier system will be installed on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming / Northumberland County line.

On Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30, the contractor, Penn Line Service, Inc., will continue installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

Retaining wall project continues on Little Pine Creek Road in Lycoming County

The retaining wall project will continue next week on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings Township, Lycoming County. Motorists are advised that there are two locations where work will be performed. The first location is approximately .75 miles north of the intersection of Route 44 and Little Pine Creek Road. The second location is approximately 2.2 miles north of Route 44 and Little Pine Creek Road intersection.

On Monday, April 26, the contractor LTT Trucking, LLC, will begin excavation work for temporary road widening at both construction sites. Temporary traffic signals will also be installed at both locations. Motorists can expect a 10-foot wide restriction with single lane conditions for the duration of the project.

LTT Trucking LLC, is the primary contractor for the $1.7 million, project. Work includes the construction of two retaining walls, new asphalt pavement, line painting and guiderails.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for slow or stopped vehicles and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work begins on Route 220 in Clinton County

PennDOT announced that work on Route 220 in Castanea Township, Clinton County, is slated to start Monday, April 26. This work is part of a larger project to improve the ride quality and extend the useful life of approximately 43 miles of roadway on 12 different routes in Centre and Clinton counties.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists traveling Route 220 between Salona and McElhattan this week should expect to encounter closures of the left (passing) lane in the northbound and southbound lanes. The contractor will be removing existing raised pavement markers, patching pavement, eradicating pavement marking and painting new lines as necessary. The contractor will lift the closures at the end of each workday.

Work scheduled for this week is being completed in preparation to resurface the existing northbound and southbound lanes. The contractor anticipates completing the resurfacing work by early June. Glen O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $6.8 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project update

Construction continues on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

Traffic Alert

On Monday, April 19, Route 15 southbound was reduced to one lane starting south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed for approximately two months, weather permitting.

Other Construction Updates

Construction activities continue on both sides of the River Bridge. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., will be preparing for concrete paving near the Ridge Road interchange as well as placing subbase near the Winfield interchange. Other activity includes work associated with traffic signals and highway lighting. A new traffic signal at the Ridge Road and 147 intersection will soon be activated. The signal will be set to flash as a warning prior to full activation. The final warning surface on Ridge Road is scheduled to be placed the first week of May.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Road closure on Old State Road in Sullivan Township, Tioga County

Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 2022 (Old State Road) in Sullivan Township, Tioga County. The bridge is located approximately .22 miles west of the intersection with Dewey Hollow Road and approximately .22 miles east of the intersection with Ollock Road.

On Monday, April 26, Old State Road will be closed between Dewey Hollow Road (T-552) and Ollock Road (T-930), for a bridge replacement project. Work includes replacement of the bridge deck, parapet wall work, new wing walls and underdrain work.

Detour information is as follows:

· Westbound traffic will use Route 2033 (Gray Valley Road), Route 6, Route 2031 (Old Mill Road) and Old State Road.

· Eastbound traffic will use Old Mill Road, Route 6, and Gray Valley Road.

Work on the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021, weather permitting

Bridge replacement project on Lower Mountain Road in Canton Borough, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 3016 (Lower Mountain Road) in Canton Borough, Bradford County.

On Monday, April 26, a portion of Lower Mountain Road will be closed from the intersection with Route 14 to approximately .54 miles southeast of the intersection with Sterling Hill Road in Canton Borough, while the contractor, Rylind, Construction Company begins work to replace the bridge that spans Mill Creek. Work includes removal of a portion of the existing bridge and replacement with a single span prestressed spread box beam bridge, newly constructed roadway approaches, reinforced soil slopes, tree plantings, and cement concrete sidewalks.

A detour using Route 14, Route 414, Route 2021 (Gleason Road), Government Road (T-926) and Church Road (T-924), will be in place.

Rylind Construction Company is the primary contractor for the $681,380 bridge replacement project.

Work is expected to be completed on December 28, 2021, weather permitting.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project Continues in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and work south.

On Monday, April 26, Route 199 (Spring Street) will be closed to southbound traffic between Cayuta Street and North Lehigh Avenue, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Southbound cars will follow a .87-mile detour using Bradford Street and North Elmer Avenue.

Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The contractor will also be installing new inlets and drainage upgrades between Walnut Street and Stevenson Street in Athens and Sayre Borough. In addition, there will be some utility relocations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

This reconstruction project includes new curbing, ADA accommodations at intersections, where appropriate, improved drainage, signal upgrades at three intersections, some utility upgrades, new paving and line painting. The work will take place from the New York state line in Sayre to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks (near the Agway) in Athens. For more information on the project visit Bradford County SR 199-010 on the www.penndot.gov/District3 website.

Work to repair two bridges in Potter County starts this week

PennDOT is alerting drivers that work to repair two bridges in Potter County will begin this week. Locations include:

Route 6 bridge over Lyman Run at Sweden Valley in Sweden Township. Traffic control will consist of half-width construction with one lane/alternating traffic through the work area controlled by temporary traffic signals. Work at this location is expected to begin April 28. This 36-foot bridge dates from 1962 and carries an average of almost 5,500 vehicles each day. Repairs will improve the bridge’s overall rating.

Route 3001 (East Fork Road) bridge over Birch Run in Wharton Township about 5 miles northeast of the village of Wharton. Traffic control will consist of a one-lane temporary roadway controlled by temporary traffic signals. Work at this location is scheduled to begin June 15. This 28-foot box beam bridge dates from 1966 and carries an average of 80 vehicles each day. Repairs will improve the bridge’s overall rating.

Rehabilitation work will include rebar installation, concrete repairs, beam spall repairs, and superstructure replacement. Work will also include asphalt paving, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Work for each bridge will finish by late September.

Nestleroad Contracting Company, Inc. of Montoursville is the contractor on this $1.1 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project continues in Columbia County

Motorists are advised that work on the Bloomsburg reconstruction project continues this week in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

On Tuesday, April 27, the detour route will be established with construction to begin on Wednesday, April 28, weather permitting. Traffic will be detoured around the work area, which will be located on Route 487 (Poplar Street) between Peach Avenue and Sixth Street / Columbia Boulevard (Route 11). The following detours will be in place.

Traffic continuing on 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11), East Street (Routes 11 and 487).

Route 487 and Route 11 truck traffic will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).

Route 487 and Route 11 car traffic will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and East Sixth Street.

Southbound travel, the same routes will be used but in reverse order.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in October of 2022, weather permitting.