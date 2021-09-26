The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Northumberland County update

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, Route 1010 (Gearhart Road) will be closed between Route 1010 (Showers Road) in Lewis Township and Route 1003 (Muncy Exchange Road) in Anthony Township for a pipe replacement project.

Work will be performed through Wednesday, Oct. 13 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A detour using Muncy Exchange Road, Yeagle Road, and Showers Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Union County update

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 28, a lane restriction will be implemented on Route 44 in Gregg Township for a railroad crossing repair.

Union County Industrial Railroad will be installing an at-grade rail seal and asphalt surface at the railroad crossing just west of the Allenwood River bridge. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed Sept. 29, weather permitting.

There will be lane restrictions beginning Monday, Sept. 27 on Route 45 between Route 15 and Eleventh Street in East Buffalo Township. A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing road maintenance through Friday, Oct. 1.

The work includes patch work on Route 45 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Snyder County update

Lane closures continue this week on Route 4014 (Kissimmee Road) between Route 522 and Zion Road in Franklin Township. Paving continues through Friday, Oct. 1.

There will be single lane conditions with flagging.

Columbia County update

Lane restrictions will be in place Sunday night, Sept. 26 on Interstate 80 westbound and Route 11 southbound in North Centre Township for a bridge project. Work will be between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Monday, Sept. 27.

The contractor will be performing structural repairs on a bridge on Interstate 80 westbound, just west of Exit 241 (Lime Ridge).

Interstate 80 westbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed. The exit ramp 241A will be closed to traffic. Traffic will be detoured to exit ramp 241B to Route 11 northbound where they will be directed back to Route 11 southbound.

Motorists traveling Route 11 southbound near the Interstate 80 interchange can expect the right lane to be closed while work is being performed on the Interstate 80 westbound bridge. Motorists will be directed to the left lane.

Bill Anskis Company, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $81,890, bridge project.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.



