PennDOT has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

A bridge project is set to begin this week on the bridge that carries Route 54 over the west branch of the Susquehanna River in Montgomery Borough, Lycoming County.

Starting Monday, Aug. 30, the contractor will perform concrete core drilling and testing for a bridge rehabilitation project. Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Sept. 24, weather permitting. There will be no work on Friday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 6.

Road widening continues on Route 220 in Muncy Township

A road widening project on Route 220 in Muncy Township continues near the new Geisinger medical building.

On Sunday, Aug. 29 through Tuesday, Aug. 31, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker will be installing a storm sewer across Route 220. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Expect single lane conditions with flagging on Route 220 between Interstate 180 and Drick Road.

The week of Monday, Aug. 28, roadwork on Route 220 between the Interstate 180 interchange and Village Road will continue. Work includes widening of the roadway, new drainage, paving, and line painting.

Work will be performed primarily during daylight hours with some night work. Motorists should expect minimal impact to traffic.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

Resurfacing project in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County

A resurfacing project begins this week on Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 17, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin the roadway resurfacing on Route 2014 (Main Street) from Mechanic Street to just past the Interstate 180 overpass in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township.

The resurfacing includes the removal of the existing surface and the application of two layers of new asphalt. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Expect single lane closures with flagging.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $1.8 million resurfacing project which includes the resurfacing of Route 405 (Water Street / Muncy Creek Boulevard) and Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township. Work is expected to be completed in mid-October 2021, weather permitting.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

The Route 220 northbound and southbound safety improvement project will continue construction activities this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

The traffic switch on Route 220 northbound is completed for the Pine Run Bridge work. Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection is now open.

Work will continue next week on First Street in East Linden near the Grandview jug handle.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways.

Be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022

Bradford County update

A portion of Route 1029 (MacAfee Road) will be closed this week in Litchfield Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31 a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin replacing a pipe on MacAfee Road between Route 1050 (North Rome Road) and Vawter Hill Road.

A detour using North Rome Road, Route 1067 (Hill Road) and Route 1056 (Cotton Hollow Road) will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution in the area. Work is expected to be completed on Thursday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.

Work also continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

The week of Monday, Aug. 30, a detour will remain in effect. State Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will remain closed to northbound traffic between Keystone Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project.

Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a .98-mile detour using Stevenson Street and North Elmer Avenue.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will be some utility relocations and traffic signal upgrades being performed at various locations throughout the project. Expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Tioga County update

A retaining wall project continues on Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Monday, Aug. 30, the contractor will begin regrading Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during the daylight hours.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours. Be alert and drive with caution in the area dust suppressant is applied.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Snyder County update

Route 3012 (Snyder Avenue) is now open to traffic between Markley Lane (T-557)/Wagner Avenue and Spruce Street (T-822) in Beaver Springs, Spring Township. Additional utility work, approach guiderail and end treatment installations will be completed this fall.

A portion of Snyder Avenue had been closed earlier this summer for bridge rehabilitation work.

Columbia County update

The reconstruction project continues in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

Route 11 mill and resurface

Work on the mill and resurface of Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard) between Route 487 (East Street) and Park Street has been extended through Saturday, Aug. 28. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Continued construction and detour

Route 487 (Poplar Street) will remain closed between Eighth Street and Tenth Street. The following detours will be in place with signs to assist travelers:

· Route 487 traffic traveling north and continuing to Route 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11); southbound 487 will be the reverse order.

· Route 487 truck traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).

· Route 487 car traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street; Route 11 north traffic will follow East Sixth Street; Route 11 south traffic will continue on Market Street to Main Street (Route 11).

· Route 11 traffic traveling south to Route 487 south will be detoured onto East Street (Route 11), Main Street (Route 11), Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

· Route 11 traffic traveling north to Route 487 south will be detoured onto Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone. Work completion dates are weather permitting.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.