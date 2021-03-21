The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project updates

Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound, are advised that the safety improvement project will continue construction activities next week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

On Monday, March 22, the following roads will be closed for construction activities.

• Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

• Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

• Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

• Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

A detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

Also on Monday, the speed limit on Route 220 northbound and southbound will be reduced to 45 mph through the entire length of the construction project. (Intersection of Route 287 in Piatt Township to Fourth Street in the City of Williamsport).

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

For more information about the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project click on the following link www.penndot.gov/220Project or type “Lycoming SR 220 Safety Corridor Project” into your web browser.

Guiderail project continues on I-180 EB and WB

Motorists who travel on Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound are advised of a long-term guiderail project that will continue next week in Lycoming County.

The contractor, Green Acres Contracting Co., Inc., will install guiderail upgrades along Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound in Fairfield Township, Montoursville Borough, Loyalsock Township and the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

The work will begin on Monday, March 22 and will continue through Friday, April 2, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted while the work is being performed.

This work is part of an $8.8 million guiderail upgrade project at multiple locations in north central Pennsylvania and is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Lane restrictions on Interstate 80 EB/WB in Union County

Motorists are advised there will be lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 199 and 210, in White Deer and West Buffalo Townships, Union County, for scheduled bridge maintenance.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing bridge maintenance, west of the Route 15 Interchange, on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, from 7:30 AM to 11:00 AM and Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25, from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through work zones.

Litter pickup in Northumberland, Columbia, Montour and Sulllivan counties

In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Northumberland County will pick up litter this week along Interstate 80, Interstate 180 and Route 147. Crews also will be picking up litter in Columbia and Montour counties along Interstate 80, Route 11 and Route 54, as well as Route 220 and 87 in Sullivan County.

Crews will be picking up litter on Monday, March 22 through Friday, March 26, during daylight hours. Crews will be out in Sullivan County from March 22 through Friday, April 2.

Motorists can expect to see PennDOT crews working on:

Interstate 80, between mile markers 210 to 216

Interstate 180, from Interstate 80 to Lycoming County line

Route147, from Route 405 to Interstate 80

Interstate 80 between the Northumberland County line and the Luzerne County line.

Route 11 between Danville and Berwick.

Route 54 between Interstate 80 and Danville.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.

Survey work begins on Route 6 and Route 2005 in Mansfield Borough, Tioga County

Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 6 (Wellsboro Street) and Route 2005 (Main Street / Business Route 15) in Mansfield Borough, Tioga County for survey and utility location work.

On Monday, March 22, the contractor, T2, will be performing survey and utility location work on Wellsboro Street between the Tioga River Bridge and Swan Street and on Main Street between East Main Street to Decker Street. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 16, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch stopped traffic and lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project continues in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that construction will continue on the Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

On Monday, March 22 through Friday, April 2, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be installing new inlets and drainage upgrades between Plummer Street and Lincoln Street in Sayre and between Spruce Street and East Cherry Street, in Athens. In addition, there will be utility relocations being performed at various locations in both Sayre and Athens.

Traffic will be controlled using single lane closures with flaggers. Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

The Route 199 project is a four-year project that began in September of 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2024. Kriger Construction, Incorporated, is the prime contractor on this $16.4 million project.

This reconstruction project includes new curbing, ADA accommodations at intersections, where appropriate, improved drainage, signal upgrades at three intersections, some utility upgrades, new paving and line painting. The work will take place from the New York state line in Sayre to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks (near the Agway) in Athens. For more information on the project visit Bradford County SR 199-010 on the www.penndot.gov/District3 website.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.