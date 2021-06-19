The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project is set to begin this week on Route 405 (Water Street / Muncy Creek Boulevard) and Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.

On Sunday, June 20 through Friday, June 25, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin work on pedestrian access ramps along Muncy Creek Boulevard, Water Street and Main Street in Muncy. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $1.8 million resurfacing project. Work is expected to be completed in mid-October 2021, weather permitting.

Surface treatments begin in Tioga and Bradford counties

A long-term High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) and line painting project will begin this week in Bradford and Tioga Counties.

On Monday, June 21, the contractor RAM Construction Services, Inc., will begin work on Route 706 in Camptown and Stevens Townships, Bradford County. Work will be completed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Future locations in Bradford County include:

· 220 in Albany Township

· Route 6 in Burlington Township and Standing Stone Township

Future locations in Tioga County include:

· Route 249 in Middlebury Township

· Route 287 in Morris Township and Duncan Township

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

RAM Construction Services, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $598,000 project. Work is expected to be completed in early Sept. of 2021, weather permitting.

Tioga County update

Motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County are advised a retaining wall project continues in Morris Township, Tioga County. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Tues., June 22 and Wednesday, June 23, the contractor will perform road grading on Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists should expect alternating single lane closures with flagging.

On Thurs., July 1, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area dust suppressant is applied.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Bradford County update

Work continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

On Monday, June 21 through Fri., June 25, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will continue work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work this week will include preparation for the next phase of the of the project which will be between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street and miscellaneous construction work throughout the construction area.

There will not be a detour this week for cars. However, the truck detour will remain in place. Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will be some utility relocations and temporary paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

The 2.6-mile project is located.44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Traffic impacts on Plank Road in Towanda Township

On Route 3020 (Plank Road) in Towanda Township, preparation begins Monday for a full depth reclamation project. The work will be between Plank Road and the intersection with Route 3018 (Bridge Street) and the Towanda Borough line.

Traffic will be controlled by road closures or flagging, dependent upon the operation. Motorists should expect significant delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Homeowners will have access to their properties.

Work on the project includes stabilizing the base, paving and line painting. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August, weather permitting.

Resurfacing project in Athens Township and Athens Borough

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project is set to begin this week on Route 199 in Athens Township and Athens Borough, Bradford County.

On Mon., June 21, the contractor, Bishop Brothers Construction Company, Inc. will begin work on a resurfacing project from approximately 300-feet northwest of the intersection with Route 220 in Athens Township to the intersection with South Main Street in Athens Borough. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Bishop Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $692,000 resurfacing project, which includes base repairs, milling and paving, bridge deck epoxy overlays, line painting, guiderail upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021, weather permitting.

Northumberland County update

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2016 (Reading Turnpike Road) will be closed this week in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County for a pipe replacement project.

On Wed., June 23, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close Reading Turnpike Road between Route 2018 (Airport Road) and Route 54, while they replace pipes. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A detour using Airport Road and Route 2020 (Mountain Road) will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert and expect travel delays.

Union County update

Motorists are advised that a long-term microsurfacing project is set to begin this week on Route 15 and Route 45 in Mifflinburg Borough, Buffalo, East Buffalo, White Deer, and Gregg Townships, Union County.

On Mon., June 21, the contractor, Suit-Kote Corp., will begin work in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 15 at the bridge that spans White Deer Hole Creek, south of Allenwood, in White Deer Township. Work will be performed during daylight and evening hours. Traffic will be controlled by full lane closures on four lane roadways and lane closures with flagging on two lane roadways.

Road closure on White Deer Pike in White Deer Township

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County, will be closed for construction.

On Wednesday, June 23 through Wed., June 30, White Deer Pike will be closed on either side of the Interstate 80 bridge, while the contractor sets a beam for the bridge on Interstate 80. A detour using Route 1003 (Dyer Road), Route 1008 (New Columbia Road), and Route 1011 (Old Route 15), will be in place.

Motorists should be alert and expect travel delays.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

Columbia County update

Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project continues on Route 487 in Orange Township, Columbia County. The bridge, which carries Route 487 over a tributary to Fishing Creek, is located between the intersection of Savage Hill Road and the intersection with Lodge Road.

On Wed., June 16, the construction area will be restricted to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction due to temporary concrete barriers. Traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists can expect the southbound lane to be closed. Single lane conditions will continue until the project is completed.

Work on the project includes removal of the existing bridge, installation of a new box culvert, paving, line painting, new approach work, updated guiderails.

Rylind Construction is the primary contractor for this $861,000 bridge replacement project, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.



