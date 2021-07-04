The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

Work continues this week on the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project in Woodward and Piatt townships.

On Thursday, July 8, Route 220 northbound will be restricted to a single lane between Water Street and Front Street in Woodward Township, while the new U-turn is constructed near the former school in Woodward Township. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.

The lane restriction is expected to remain through Friday, August 6, weather permitting.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Tioga County update

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project is set to begin this week on Route 49 in Knoxville Borough and Lawrence Township, Tioga County.

On Tuesday, July 6, the contractor, Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting Company, will begin work on Route 49 (East Main Street) between the intersection with Route 249 in Knoxville Borough and the intersection with Butler Hill Road, also known as Academy Corners. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

On Tuesday, July 6, the contractor will also be performing work on Route 49 between Bailey Hill Road and Shepherd Creek Road in Lawrence Township, near Tioga Lake. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting Company is the primary contractor for this $1 million resurfacing project. Work includes milling, paving, waterproofing a bridge, update ADA ramps in approved locations, and other miscellaneous work. The project is expected to be completed in September of 2021, weather permitting.

Bradford County update

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project continues this week on Route 199 in Athens Township and Athens Borough, Bradford County.

On Tuesday, July 6 the contractor, Bishop Brothers Construction Company, Inc. will continue work on a resurfacing project from approximately 300-feet northwest of the intersection with Route 220 in Athens Township to the intersection with South Main Street in Athens Borough. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Bishop Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $692,000 resurfacing project, which includes base repairs, milling and paving, bridge deck epoxy overlays, line painting, guiderail upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Potter County update

PennDOT is issuing an update for repair work on two bridges in Potter County. Locations are:

Route 3001 (East Fork Road) bridge over Birch Run in Wharton Township about 5 miles northeast of the village of Wharton. During the week of July 5, a one-lane temporary roadway will be paved to carry traffic around the work zone. Guide rail will also be placed. Traffic on the temporary road will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. This 28-foot box beam bridge dates from 1966 and carries an average of 80 vehicles each day. Repairs will improve the bridge’s overall rating.

Route 6 bridge over Lyman Run at Sweden Valley in Sweden Township. As work continues at this location, traffic control consists of half-width construction with a one-lane/alternating traffic pattern controlled by temporary traffic signals. This 36-foot bridge dates from 1962 and carries an average of almost 5,500 vehicles each day. Repairs will improve the bridge’s overall rating.

Rehabilitation work will include rebar installation, concrete repairs, beam spall repairs, and superstructure replacement. Work will also include asphalt paving, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Work for each bridge will finish by late September.

Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $1.1 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Montour County update

Motorists are advised of a lane restriction this week on Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Derry Township, Montour County, for railroad crossing repair. This repair was originally scheduled to be performed on June 30 but was postponed to this week.

On Thursday, July 8 Norfolk Southern Railroad will be performing repairs to the railroad crossing on Continental Boulevard. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed June 30, weather permitting.

Northumberland County update

Motorists are advised that a long-term utility project is set to begin this week on Route 61 (Market Street) in Sunbury, Northumberland County.

On Tuesday, July 6, UGI will begin upgrading the gas main along Market Street in Sunbury between Front Street and Seventh Street. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 11, UGI will add a second crew to perform work between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

There may be daytime work on Saturdays as weather permits. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone. Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.