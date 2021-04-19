The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lane closures on Interstate 180 and 220 in Lycoming County

Motorists are advised of lane closures this week and next week on Interstate 180 (both directions) and Route 220 (both directions) between the Northumberland County line and the Clinton County line for bridge maintenance.

On Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 30, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. PennDOT maintenance crews will be performing bridge maintenance on bridges between the Northumberland County line and Clinton County line. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Lane closures continues on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County

A High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues this week in Lycoming County. The high-tension cable barrier system will be installed on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming / Northumberland County line.

On Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20, the contractor Penn Line Service, Inc., will continue installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median, starting at the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and will continue to the Lycoming / Northumberland County line. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

On Wednesday, April 21, the contractor will begin installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median, starting at the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and will continue to the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

Work starts on Interstate 180 Third Street ramp in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County

Highway lighting upgrades are scheduled on the Interstate 180 westbound Third Street exit ramp in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The repairs are part of the guiderail repair project that is taking place throughout District 3.

On Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 30, the contractor, Pennline Construction Company, will begin construction of new foundations and install new overhead light poles and masts. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be closed along the exit ramp where work is being performed.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project updates

Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound, are advised that the safety improvement project will continue construction activities next week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

For more information about the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project click on the following link www.penndot.gov/220Project or type “Lycoming SR 220 Safety Corridor Project” into your web browser.

Lane restrictions on I-80 EB/WB in Union County

Motorists are advised there will be lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 194 - 210, in Lewis, White Deer and West Buffalo Townships, Union County, for scheduled bridge maintenance.

On Monday, April 19 through Thursday, April 22, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing bridge maintenance on Interstate 80 between the Clinton County line and Northumberland County line.

Crews will be performing work on Interstate 80 westbound starting at the Mile Run exit (mile marker 199) and continue west to mile marker 195 near the Clinton County line. The crews will continue work on Interstate 80 eastbound beginning at mile marker 194 and continue to mile marker 210 near the Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through work zones.

Lane restrictions on Route 15 NB/SB in Union County

Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound and southbound are advised of lane restrictions between the Snyder/Union County line and the Lycoming County line in Union County for street sweeping.

On Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crews will be performing sweeping of the barrier and curb along Route 15 in Kelly, East Buffalo, White Deer, and Gregg Townships and Lewisburg Borough. Motorists can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Lane restriction on Kratzerville Road in Jackson Township, Snyder County

Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 1016 (Kratzerville Road) between the intersection of Route 204 in Krazterville and Penns Drive in Jackson Township, Snyder County, for installation of a waterline.

On Monday, April 19, Gutelius Excavating, Inc. will be installing a waterline on Krazterville Road between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-May, weather permitting.

Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project update

Construction continues on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

Traffic Alert

On Monday, April 19, Route 15 southbound will be reduced to one lane starting south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed for approximately two months, weather permitting.

Other Construction Updates

Construction activities continue on both sides of the River Bridge. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., will be preparing for concrete paving near the Ridge Road interchange as well as placing subbase near the Winfield interchange. Other activity includes planting trees and work associated with traffic signals and highway lighting. The final wearing course is scheduled to be paved in 2022, which is the year the roadways is scheduled to be opened to traffic.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project continues in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on the Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and work south.

On Monday, April 19, Route 199 (Spring Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between North Lehigh Avenue and Cayuta Street, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a .87-mile detour using Bradford Street and North Elmer Avenue.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The contractor will also be installing new inlets and drainage upgrades between Walnut Street and Lockhart Street in Athens and Sayre Borough. In addition, there will be some utility relocations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.