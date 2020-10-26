Danville, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Median work along Interstate 180 in Lycoming County starts this week

Motorists who travel Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming-Northumberland county line are advised that work will be performed in the median beginning this week.

On Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Nov. 6, Penn Line Service, Inc., will collect soil borings in the median at multiple locations along Interstate 180. Traffic should not be impacted, but motorists are reminded to be alert for vehicles and workers along the median.

This work is part of a high-tension cable barrier project that will take place at this location next year. No work will be performed during weekends. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Nov. 6, weather permitting.

MacAfee Road closure next week in Litchfield Township, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1029 (MacAfee Road) in Litchfield Township, Bradford County, will be closed beginning this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close MacAfee Road between the intersections with Route 1050 (North Rome Road) and Vawter Hill Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using North Rome Road, Route 1067 (Hill Road), and Route 1056 (Cottons Hollow Road) in Litchfield Township, will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Oct. 30, weather permitting.

Lane restriction on Route 54 in Danville, Montour County

Motorists are advised of a lane restriction starting next week on Route 54, just north of the intersection with Route 11 in Danville, Montour County, for work on the levee.

On Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Nov. 13, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will install a new access ramp to the levee. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while work is being performed.

No work will be performed during the weekends. Work is expected to be completed Friday, Nov. 13, weather permitting.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Crack sealing on Route 54 in Ralpho and Mount Carmel Townships, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 54 from the intersection of Route 487 in Elysburg, Ralpho Township to the Northumberland-Columbia county line in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 29, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

Crack Sealing on Route 42 in Conyngham Township, Columbia County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 42 from the Catawissa Borough line to Poor House Road in Conyngham Township near Weiser State Park for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 29, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.