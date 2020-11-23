The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Truck detour lifted on Route 199 reconstruction project in Athens and Sayre boroughs, Bradford County

A truck detour is now lifted for a reconstruction project on Route 199 in Athens and Sayre boroughs in Bradford County. The car detour was lifted on Wednesday. .

The four-year reconstruction project began in September. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 86 / New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project began at the New York state line and is working its way south.

The detour had affected vehicles heading north and rerouted traffic through Route 220 and Interstate 86/New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Rolling roadblock on Route 15 NB/SB Monday night in White Deer Township, Union County

Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just south of the Interstate 80 interchange.

On Monday, November 23, at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, November 24, at 6 a.m., the contractor, Michels Power, will be implementing rolling roadblocks to restrict traffic while performing utility work over Route 15 northbound and southbound lanes between the Interstate 80 interchange and the New Columbia interchange.

Traffic will be impacted for approximately 15 minutes at a time and will be random throughout the evening while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.

Crack sealing next week on Route 147 in Lower Mahanoy Township and Herndon Borough, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 147 between Dalmatia in Lower Mahanoy Township and Herndon Borough, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, November 23 through Wednesday, November 25, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Pipe replacement next week on Route 147 in Herndon, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 147 (Main Street) in Herndon, Northumberland County, will be closed next week for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin replacing a cross pipe at the Herndon Borough Office Building near the Herndon Reload and a second pipe at Spruce Street.

Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, November 24, weather permitting.

A detour using Route 225 and Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Lane restrictions continue on Route 54 in Danville

Motorists are advised the lane restriction on Route 54, just north of the intersection with Route 11 in Danville, Montour County, will continue this week for work on the levee.

On Monday, November 16, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will continue installing a new access ramp to the levee. Motorists may experience a right (driving) lane closure while work is being performed.

No work will be performed during the weekends. The project is now expected to be completed Friday, December 11, weather permitting.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.