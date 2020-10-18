Lycoming County, Pa. – PennDOT has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Warrensville Road remains closed due to embankment failure

PennDOT reminds motorists in Lycoming County of the long-term closure of a section of Route 2039 (Warrenville Road) due to safety concerns related to an embankment failure. Warrensville Road remains closed from just south of Mosteller Road in Eldred Township to Lick Run Road in Loyalsock Township

PennDOT is progressing through the design of the repair at this time. Items in design include permitting, obtaining environmental clearance, acquiring Right-of-Way, relocating utilities and developing the repair plans and specifications for bidding.

The current cost estimate to repair the embankment failure and roadway is approximately $4 million. The tentative schedule for the repairs to be made are in the 2022 and 2023 time frame, but funding availability may impact this tentative schedule.

A detour is in place using Route 2014 (Broad Street), Route 2075 (Montour Street), Route 87, and Route 973.

Pipe replacement project on Bucks Creek Road in South Creek Township

Bradford County motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4027 (Bucks Creek Road) in South Creek Township will be closed this week for maintenance work.

On Monday, Oct. 19, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close Bucks Creek Road between the intersections of Checkerville Road and Patterson Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Checkerville Road, Thompson Hill Road, and Stevens Drive will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Oct. 23, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Bridge replacement project on Route 2018 in Asylum Township, Bradford County, is complete

The bridge carrying Route 2018 in Asylum Township, Bradford County is open to traffic. Construction continues with the removal of the temporary roadway and other miscellaneous work. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with caution in the work zone.

The bridge, which runs over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, is located on Route 2018 and Township Road T-460 (Boat Club Road), approximately 0.2 miles east of the intersection with Route 187 in Asylum Township.

Work began on this project on May 11. Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation was the contractor. Work included removal of the existing bridge and construction of a new single-span composite box beam bridge, new drainage, guide rail upgrades, paving and associated roadway approach work.

Lane Restrictions on Route 15 NB/SB in Union County

Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound and southbound are advised of lane restrictions starting next week in Lewisburg Borough, Kelly, East Buffalo and Union Townships.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Friday, Oct. 30, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing shoulder cutting along Route 15 between the Union/Snyder County line and the West Milton ramps. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions while the work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Lane restrictions also will be in place Wednesday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 22, in East Buffalo Township for the replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Moore Avenue and Smoketown Road at Bucknell University.

The contractor, Herr Signal and Lighting, will remove the old traffic signal and install a new one at the intersection. Work will be completed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging while the work is being performed.

Pipe replacement projects in Point Township, Northumberland County

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be working on pipe replacement projects this week in Point Township, Northumberland County. Route 1037 (Spruce Hollow Road) will be closed between Route 1024 (Ridge Road) and Route 11 on Monday, Oct. 19.

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The project is expected to take just one day, weather permitting.

A detour using Ridge Road and Route 11 will be in place. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and should expect delays in travel.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, PennDOT will work on replacing four pipes in the area of Strawbridge Road. Motorists are advised Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) will be closed between Route 1024 (Ridge Road) and Prince Street.

Work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will be complete by Friday, Oct. 23, weather permitting.

A detour using Ridge Road, Route 147 and Route 11 will be in place. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and should expect delays in travel.

Crack Sealing on Route 42 in Conyngham Township, Columbia County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 42 from the Catawissa Borough line to Poor House Road in Conyngham Township near Weiser State Park for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

