The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

Work continues on the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project in Woodward and Piatt townships.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Tioga County update

Motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County are advised a retaining wall project continues in Morris Township, Tioga County. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Tuesday, June 29, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area dust suppressant is applied.

On Thursday, July 1, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area dust suppressant is applied.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Bradford County update

Work continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

On Monday, July 28, weather permitting, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be installing new drainage between Hayden Street and Center Street, there will also be traffic signal upgrades and temporary paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project.

On Thursday, July 1, Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will be closed to Southbound traffic between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

· Southbound cars will follow a 1.09-mile detour using North Lehigh Avenue Street and North Keystone Avenue.

· Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

· Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will also be some utility relocations being performed at various locations. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where utility work is being performed.

The 2.6-mile project is located.44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Sullivan County update

Motorists are advised that starting this week, a portion of Route 2003 (Nordmont Road) will be closed in Laporte Township, Sullivan County, for a slide repair project.

On Thursday, July 1, Nordmont Road will be closed between the intersection of Routes 2002 and 2003 in Nordmont and Route 220, while a PennDOT maintenance crew repairs an embankment failure approximately a quarter mile north of Nordmont.

A detour using Route 220 and Route 2002 (Main Street/Nordmont Road) through Sonestown will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed by mid-September of 2021, weather permitting.

Montour County update

Motorists are advised of a lane restriction this week on Route 54 (ContinentalBoulevard) in Derry Township, Montour County, for railroad crossing repair.

On Wednesday, June 30, Norfolk Southern Railroad will be performing repairs to the railroad crossing on Continental Boulevard. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed June 30, weather permitting.

Northumberland County update

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2016 (Reading Turnpike Road) will be closed this week in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County for a pipe replacement project.

On Wednesday, June 23, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close Reading Turnpike Road between Route 2018 (Airport Road) and Route 54, while they replace pipes. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A detour using Airport Road and Route 2020 (Mountain Road) will be in place while work is being performed.

On Route 61 in Ralpho Township, there will be lane restrictions this week in the northbound and southbound lanes for bridge maintenance.

On Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, June 29, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing work on the bridge spanning the Shamokin Creek between Overlook Boulevard and Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road) in Ralpho Township, near the Shamokin Township line.

Motorists should expect a lane restriction where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Union County update

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County, will be closed for construction.

On Thursday, June 24 Through Thursday, July 1, White Deer Pike will be closed on either side of the Interstate 80 bridge. A detour using Route 1003 (Dryer Road), Route 1008 (New Columbia Road), and Route 1011 (Old Route 15), will be in place. Motorists should be alert and expect travel delays.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

Snyder County update

Motorists who travel Route 35 are advised of a lane restriction south of Freeburg, in Washington Township, Snyder County, this week, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash in the area.

On Tuesday, June 29, the southbound lane of Route 35 will be closed while the contractor performs soil remediation. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Snyder/Juniata counties update

PennDOT is alerting area drivers that it has reopened a Juniata County bridge that was closed in mid-May after being damaged in a truck crash.

The structure is a covered bridge, known as the North Oriental Covered bridge. It spans Mahantango Creek on Route 2023 (Turkey Valley Road) at the Juniata/Snyder county line. Now that repairs have been finished, PennDOT has reopened the bridge to traffic. The 65-foot bridge saw rehabilitation work in 1988 and carries an average of more than 800 vehicles per day.

With the bridge reopened, a detour using Route 2023 (Turkey Valley Road), Route 3002 (Old 22 Road), Route 104, and Route 3001 (Covered Bridge Road) has been lifted.

PennDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this closure.

Columbia County update

Motorists are advised that starting this week a portion of Route 2005 (Slabtown Road) will be closed in Locust Township, Columbia County, for a bridge replacement project.

On Wednesday, June 30, Slabtown Road will be closed between Freewill Road and Hollow Road, while a PennDOT maintenance crew begins the bridge replacement project on the bridge that spans a tributary to Roaring Creek. A detour using Route 42 and Route 2001 (Ideal Park Road) will be in place for the entire length of the project.

Work on the project includes removal of the existing structure and replacement with a precast concrete box culvert, new approach work and guiderail upgrades. Construction is expected to be completed in late September, weather permitting.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.