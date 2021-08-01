The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound, are advised that the safety improvement project will continue construction activities this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Later this week, the single lane restriction near the former Woodward Township Elementary School will be lifted.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

· The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

· The Grandview crossover is open.

· The Northway Road crossover is closed.

· The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

· Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

· Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

· Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

· Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022

Clinton County update

PennDOT is alerting regional drivers to traffic impacts on Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) in Clinton County.

Work got underway to remove guide rail along a 4-mile stretch of Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road). The work zone starts in Noyes Township about 4 miles northwest of Route 120 and stretches north for about four miles in Leidy Township. Once the guiderail is removed, installation of new guiderail will be delayed until paving takes place in mid-to-late August. Without guide rail along the road, drivers are advised to use caution and slow their speed while traveling Kettle Creek Road.

Work to place gabion baskets along this same stretch will occur from August 2 through August 20. Roadway flagging will be in place as needed for the guide rail and gabion basket work.

Once gabion baskets are complete, paving will take place and new guide rail will be installed.

This work is part of a $2.9 million project, to address improvements on 11 miles of roadway in Clinton and Centre counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Other roads seeing work under this contract are in Centre County and include:

Route 64, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Zion to Hublersburg;

Route 350, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge;

PennDOT expects overall work across the two counties to be complete by late September.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Work also continues this week on several other projects in Clinton County:

Clinton County 0230

Sign Repairs and Upgrades:

● Various State Routes throughout the County

Shoulder Cutting:

● State Route: 120 (Bucktail Trail HW: from North Bend to Lock Haven)

Ditching/Drainage Work:

● State Route: 120 (Bucktail Trail HW: from Hyner to Lock Haven)

Pipe Replacement:

● State Route: 1014 (Hyner Mountain Rd.)

Mowing:

● State Route: I-80

● State Route: 220 (Frank O’Reilly HW)

The following work is scheduled to be completed by contractor, weather permitting:

Rylind Construction – Bridge Replacement (Fishing Creek Bridge-Loganton)

State Route: 477 Bridge Work and Road Work

Traffic control – one lane road with traffic signals. Watch for school buses and bus stops in construction area. Expect long delays. Use alternate route if possible.

Tioga County update

Motorists are advised Route 2002 (Milk Plant Road) will be closed this week between Route 2005 (Blockhouse Road) and Loudenslager Road in Liberty, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, August 2 through Friday, August 6 a PennDOT maintenance crew will be replacing a pipe on Milk Plant Road. Work will be performed during daylight hours and the project will involve closure overnight.

A temporary detour using Blockhouse Road, Route 414 and Loudenslager Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 6 or sooner weather permitting.

Bradford County update

Motorists are advised Lower Mountain Road (Route 3016) in Canton Borough is now open.

A portion of the road from the intersection with Route 14 to approximately .54 miles southeast of the intersection with Sterling Hill Road had closed on April 26 for a bridge replacement project.

that a bridge replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 3016 (Lower Mountain Road) in Canton Borough, Bradford County.

That project is now complete, according to PennDOT.

Work also continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

On Monday, August 2, a detour will remain in effect, Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will remain closed to southbound traffic between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

· Southbound cars will follow a 1.09-mile detour using North Lehigh Avenue Street and North Keystone Avenue.

· Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

· Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will also be some utility relocations and traffic signal upgrades being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Montour County update

Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin this week on the bridge that carries Route 642 (Liberty Valley Road) over a tributary to Beaver Run in Liberty Township, Montour County.

On Tuesday, August 3, Route 642 will be closed between Route 3003 (Narewood Road) and Route 3004 (Pottsgrove Road), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew removes the old bridge and installs a new precast concrete Box Culvert. Additional work on the project includes new approach paving, guiderail upgrades, and line painting and delineation.

A detour using Route 147 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down and expect travel delays.

Lane closure on Danville River Bridge

Motorists are advised of a lane closure next week on Route 54 along the Danville River Bridge in Danville, Montour County, for bridge maintenance.

On Monday, August 2 and Tuesday, August 3, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing maintenance work on the river bridge. Motorists can expect the bridge to be single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Columbia County update

There will be no work performed Friday, July 30 through Monday, August 2 on the Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project. Weekend work will now be performed on the following dates:

On Friday, August 6 at 8 p.m. through Monday, August 9 at 6 a.m., the contractor will begin work on the next phase of the project which will take place at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Route 11 northbound Truck traffic will use Route 487 (Poplar Street), Seventh Street, Route 1007 (Old Berwick Road, Central Road, Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

Route 11 southbound Truck traffic will use Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard), Central Road, Old Berwick Road, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street).

Route 11 cars will use Route 487 (Poplar Street), Seventh Street, Old Berwick Road, Park Street, Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

On Friday, August 13 at 8 p.m. through Monday, August 16 at 6 a.m., the contractor will continue work at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Route 11 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Local traffic using Sixth Street between Market Street and East Street will be detoured onto Market Street, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street), and Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.