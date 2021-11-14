The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

The week of Monday, Nov. 15, the contractor will resume temporary paving operations at various locations throughout the project. Pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction will also continue. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Northumberland County update

A lane restriction begins this week on Route 11 beginning at Ridge Road and heading north in Point Township for a patching operation.

On Monday, Nov. 15, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform the work between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Montour County update

A lane restriction begins this week on Route 2010 (Bloom Street) in Danville Borough for utility work.

On Monday, Nov. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 17, Henkels & McCoy and Franchelli Enterprises, Inc., a sub-contractor for UGI, Inc., will be performing work along Bloom Street between Ferry Street and Pine Street.

On Monday, Nov. 15, work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.



