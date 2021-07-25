The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Clinton County update

PennDOT announces the following work schedule for the week of July 26 – July 30, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clinton County 0230

Sign Repairs and Upgrades:

● Various State Routes throughout the County

Shoulder Cutting:

● State Route: 144 (Tamarack Rd.)

Ditching/Drainage Work:

● State Route: 120 (Bucktail Trail HW: from Hyner to Lock Haven)

Mowing:

● State Route: I-80

● State Route: 220 (Frank O’Reilly HW)

● State Route: 1001(Farrandsville Rd.)

The following work is scheduled to be completed by contractor, weather permitting:

Rylind Construction – Bridge Replacement (Fishing Creek Bridge-Loganton)

State Route: 477 Bridge Work

Traffic control – one lane road with traffic signals. Watch for school buses and bus stops in construction area. Expect long delays. Use alternate route if possible.

Tioga County update

Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin this week on Route 287 in Delmar Township, Tioga County, for a paving project.

On Thursday, July 22 through Thursday, July 29, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin paving Route 287 between 3009 (Sand Run Road) and Route 3019 (Dean Hill Road). Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Bradford County update

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3028 (Windfall Road) will be closed this week in Alba Borough, Bradford County, for pipe replacements.

On Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30, Windfall Road will be closed between the intersections with Route 3027 (Minnequa Road) and Ayres Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replace deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Route 14 and Route 514 in Canton, Troy, and Granville Townships, Bradford County will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, July 30, weather permitting.

Work also continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

On Monday, July 26, a detour will remain in effect, State Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will remain closed to Southbound traffic between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

· Southbound cars will follow a 1.09-mile detour using North Lehigh Avenue Street and North Keystone Avenue.

· Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

· Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will also be some utility relocations and traffic signal upgrades being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Potter County update

Work to place a new box culvert in Potter County will start Wednesday, July 28, according to PennDOT. The new box culvert will replace an existing steel arch culvert spanning Baker Creek on Route 4009 (Baker Creek Road) about four miles north of Coudersport. The bridge will close next Wednesday and a detour will be in place. The detour will use Route 4009 (Baker Creek Road), Route 4008 (South Branch Road), Route 44, and Route 49.

Work is expected to last through August 17. Replacement will improve the structure’s condition rating from poor to good. An average of more than 100 vehicles cross this structure each day.

This work will be a joint project between Potter County PennDOT Maintenance and L. C. Whitford Co., Inc. of Wellsville, New York. The contractor will set the new box culvert, pave the box culvert approaches and install guide rail. PennDOT will perform excavation, removal of the current box culvert, and back-filling. All work is weather and schedule dependent on this $350,000 job.

Northumberland County update

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4010 (Reagan Street) will close starting this week in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, for a reconstruction project.

On Monday, July 26, Reagan Street will be closed between Front Street and Second Street, while the contractor, G & R Charles Excavating, begins a full depth reconstruction project.

A detour using local roads will be in place throughout the project.

On Saturday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 11, the intersection of Front Street and Reagan Street will be closed for construction work. A detour using Chestnut Street, Fourth Street and Shikellamy Avenue will be in place.

G & R Charles Excavating is the contractor for the City of Sunbury’s reconstruction project of Reagan Street. Work on this project is expected to be completed by mid-November, weather permitting.

Columbia County update

Motorists are advised that the reconstruction project continues in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

New Construction

On Thursday, July 22, work will begin on Route 487 (Poplar Street) between Eighth Street and Ninth Street. The following detours will be in place with signs to assist travelers:

Route 487 traffic traveling north and continuing to Route 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11); southbound 487 will be the reverse order.

Route 487 truck traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).

Route 487 car traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street; Route 11 north traffic will follow East Sixth Street; Route 11 south traffic will continue on Market Street to Main Street (Route 11).

Route 11 traffic traveling south to Route 487 south will be detoured onto East Street (Route 11), Main Street (Route 11), Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

Route 11 traffic traveling north to Route 487 south will be detoured onto Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

Updated Traffic Signals on Route 487 at Seventh Street and Route 11

On Thursday, July 29, the updated traffic signals on Seventh Street and Route 487 and Route 11 and Route 487 will be activated, weather permitting.

Local Traffic

On Friday, July 30, Route 487 (Poplar Street) between Peach Avenue and Sixth Street / Columbia Boulevard (Route 11), will be open to local traffic only, weather permitting.

Upcoming Weekend Work

On Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. through Monday, August 2 at 6 a.m., the contractor will begin work on the next phase of the project which will take place at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Route 11 northbound Truck traffic will use Route 487 (Poplar Street), Seventh Street, Route 1007 (Old Berwick Road, Central Road, Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

Route 11 southbound Truck traffic will use Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard), Central Road, Old Berwick Road, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street).

Route 11 cars will use Route 487 (Poplar Street), Seventh Street, Old Berwick Road, Park Street, Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

On Friday, August 6 at 8 p.m. through Monday, August 9 at 6 a.m., the contractor will continue work at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Route 11 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Local traffic using Sixth Street between Market Street and East Street will be detoured onto Market Street, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street), and Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone. Work completion dates are weather permitting.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in October of 2022, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.



