PennDOT has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

District-wide pavement marking project

A district-wide raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties began this week.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24, the contractor, Pennline Corporation, will install new RPMs on Routes 11/15 between the Juniata/Snyder County line to north of Selinsgrove in Snyder County. The contractor will also be installing RPMs on Route 61 and Interstate 180 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union County.

Work will be performed during daylight hours. Expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Pennline Corporation is the primary contractor for this $72,900 project. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.

Line painting on multiple routes in Northumberland and Snyder counties

A line painting project will continue this week on multiple routes in Northumberland and Snyder Counties.

Through Friday, Aug. 27, the contractor, Alpha Space Control, Company, Inc., will perform line panting at the following locations.

Northumberland County

• Interstate 180 between the Interstate 80 interchange to the Lycoming County line.

• Route 147 between the Interstate 80 interchange to the Route 45 interchange (Montandon Exit).

Snyder County

• Route 11 between the Juniata County line to the Union County line.

There will be single lane closures with rolling traffic patterns. Be alert, slow down, avoid areas behind the line painting truck, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Alpha Space Control Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $494,000 project.

Lycoming County update

A road widening project on Route 220 is set to begin this week near the new Geisinger medical building.

Roadwork began Monday, Aug. 23 on Route 220 between the Interstate 180 interchange and Village Road. Work includes widening of the roadway, new drainage, paving, and line painting. Work will be performed primarily during daylight hours with some night work. Expect minimal impact to traffic.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

Lane restriction on Route 220 SB in Williamsport, Lycoming County

A lane restriction is in place on Route 220 southbound in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash.

The contractor will be working on Route 220 southbound in the area where the Route 15 southbound exit ramp meets Route 220 southbound through Wednesday, Aug. 25. Expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Resurfacing project continues in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County

A resurfacing project continues this week on Route 405 (Water Street / Muncy Creek Boulevard) and Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.

This week through Friday, Aug. 27, HRI, Inc. will be paving the final wearing course on Route 405 (Muncy Creek Boulevard) in Muncy Creek Township. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Expect single lane closures with flagging.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $1.8 million resurfacing project. Work is expected to be completed in mid-October 2021, weather permitting.

Clinton County update

PennDOT announced a start date for paving along Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) in Clinton County. This paving is part of a $2.9 million project to improve 11 miles of roadway in Clinton and Centre counties.

The work zone, which starts in Noyes Township about four miles northwest of Route 120 and stretches north for about four miles in Leidy Township, will close to thru traffic Tuesday, Aug. 24. A detour using Route 144 and Route 120 will be in place while paving operations are ongoing. The contractor will lift the closure at the close of each workday.

The contractor expects to complete these paving operations by Friday, Aug. 27. PennDOT anticipates project completion by mid-September and will issue updates as needed.

Other roads that saw work under this contract include:

Route 64 between Zion to Hublersburg in Centre County

Route 350 between Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge in Centre County

Bradford County update

Work continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

A detour is currently in effect. State Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will remain closed to Southbound traffic between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project.

Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Southbound cars will follow a 1.09-mile detour using North Lehigh Avenue Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the contractor will be lifting the current detour and will be implementing the following new detour for the next stage of the reconstruction project.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a .98-mile detour using Stevenson Street and North Elmer Avenue.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

There will also be some utility relocations and traffic signal upgrades at various locations throughout the project. Expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Northumberland County update

Single lane conditions are set to begin this week on Route 890 in Upper Augusta, Rockefeller and Zerbe Townships, Northumberland County, due to a microsurfacing project.

On Monday, Aug. 23, Suit-Kote Corporation will initiated the nine-mile microsurfacing project on Route 890 between the intersection with Route 225 in Zerbe Township and Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township.

Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays during daylight hours. Expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Suit-Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $673,830 microsurfacing project. Work includes the eradication of the existing pavement marking, a double application of microsurfacing material, and new center line rumble strips and line painting.

Work is expected to be completed by early October, weather permitting.

Union County update

A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County, is closed for one week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18 through Wednesday, Aug. 25, White Deer Pike will be closed on either side of the Interstate 80 bridge, while a contractor works on the bridge on Interstate 80. A detour using Route 1003 (Dyer Road), Route 1008 (New Columbia Road), and Route 1011 (Old Route 15), is in place.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.