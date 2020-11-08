The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lane closures on Route 15 NB/SB in Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County

Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound are advised of lane closures next week between Foy Avenue and the Hepburnville exit in Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, November 9 to Wednesday, November 11, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will be cleaning the jersey barriers along the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while the work is being performed.

On Thursday, November 12, Friday, November 13, and Monday, November 16, the crew will be cleaning the jersey barriers along the left (passing) lane of Route 15 southbound. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while the work is being performed.

Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zones.

Rolling roadblocks on I-80 EB/WB Sunday night in White Deer Township, Union County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just east of the Route 15 interchange.

On Sunday, November 8, at 8 p.m. through Monday, November 9, at 6 a.m., the contractor, Michels Power, will be slowing traffic with rolling roadblocks while performing utility work over Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound lanes near mile marker 210, just east of the Route 15 interchange.

The contractor will be slow traffic in both the westbound and eastbound lanes for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the evening while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution

Lane restriction on Route 54 in Danville, Montour County

Work continues on Route 54, just north of the intersection with Route 11 in Danville, Montour County, for work on the levee.

Through Friday, November 13, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will be installing a new access ramp to the levee. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while work is being performed.

No work will be performed during the weekends. Work is expected to be completed Friday, November 13, weather permitting.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Crack sealing on Route 54 in Ralpho and Mount Carmel Townships, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 54 from the intersection of Route 487 in Elysburg, Ralpho Township to the Northumberland / Columbia County line in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, November 9 through Saturday, November 14, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Tree trimming on Route 11 in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

H. R. I., Inc., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor, is set to perform a tree trimming project along Route 11 in the Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County next week.

Work will take place Wednesday, November 11 through Friday, November 13 during daylight hours on Route 11 between Main Street and Fort McClure Boulevard.

This project takes place in anticipation of the upcoming reconstruction of Route 11 scheduled for the spring of 2021.

Motorists traveling Route 11 in Bloomsburg may experience a lane restriction controlled by flaggers while the contractor is working. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

