The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lane closures on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County

A High-Tension Cable Barrier Project is set to begin this week in Lycoming County. The high-tension cable barrier system will be installed on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming / Northumberland County line.

Beginning on Monday, April 5 the contractor Penn Line Service, Inc., will begin installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median, starting at the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and will continue to the Lycoming / Northumberland County line. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

Lane closures on Interstate 180 and Route 220 in Lycoming County

Motorists are advised of lane closures next week on Interstate 180 (both directions) and Route 220 (both directions) between the Northumberland County line and the Clinton County line for bridge cleaning.

On Tuesday, April 6 through Friday, April 9, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crews will be performing bridge cleaning on bridges starting on Interstate 180 in Muncy Creek Township, at the Northumberland County line and will continue to travel west to the Route 220 / Route 15 split in the City of Williamsport. The crew will continue performing bridge cleaning on Route 220 to the Clinton County line.

Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures where bridge cleaning is being performed.

Bridge rehabilitation project on First Fork Road in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County

A bridge replacement project will begin this week on Route 3018 (First Fork Road) in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, April 5, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will replace the existing structure with a box culvert.

Motorists will be detoured to Route 973 from either end of First Fork Road.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-June 2021, weather permitting.

Route 477 bridge replacement project begins Monday in Loganton Borough, Clinton County

PennDOT is alerting motorists that a bridge replacement project along Route 477 in Clinton County will start Monday, April 5. The project will replace a bridge spanning Fishing Creek in Loganton Borough, which will allow PennDOT to remove it from Clinton County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

Starting Monday, temporary traffic signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern that will see traffic take turns crossing the bridge via the open lane. This signal will be operational for the duration of the project.

The bridge was built in 1938, is 50-feet long carries an average of more than 950 vehicles daily.

The overall project will consist of replacing the existing bridge, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to complete the project in mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Rylind Construction Company of Mount Wolf, Pa. is the contractor on this $1.6 million project.

Bridge rehabilitation project on Springfield Road in Springfield Township, Bradford County

A PennDOT crew will begin a bridge rehabilitation project this week on Route4014 (Springfield Road) in Springfield Township, Bradford County.

On Monday, April 5, the structure spanning Mill Creek near the intersection with Parsonage Road will be closed between Route 4025 (Big Pond Road) and Huntington Road.

Work includes replacing the bridge beams and deck and is expected to be completed in mid-June, weather permitting.

A detour using Routes 14, 6 and 4013 (Berwick Turnpike Road) will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists should drive with caution in the area.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project continues in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that construction will continue on the Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

On Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be installing new inlets and drainage upgrades between Pine Street and Vanderbilt Street in Athens. In addition, there will be some utility relocations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect delays, traffic will be controlled using single lane closures with flaggers.

The Route 199 project is a four-year project that began in September of 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2024. Kriger Construction, Incorporated, is the prime contractor on this $16.4 million project.

Lane closures on Route 15 NB/SB in White Deer Township, Union County

Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of lane closures next week between the New Columbia exit and Route 642 (Milton exit).

On Wednesday, April 7, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. the contractor, Traffic Control & Engineering, will be installing traffic counters. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Road closure on White Deer Pike in White Deer Township, Union County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County, will be closed for construction.

On Thursday, April 8 through Thursday, April 15, White Deer Pike will be closed on either side of the Interstate 80 bridge, while the contractor performs work on the bridge. A detour using Route 1003 (Dyer Road), Route 1008 (New Columbia Road), and Route 1011 (Old Route 15), will be in place.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

Lane restrictions on Interstate 80 Westbound in White Deer Township, Union County

Motorists are advised lane restrictions begin next week on the Interstate 80 westbound bridge over Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Monday, April 5, the contractor HRI, Inc., will begin placing barriers between mile markers 208 and 207, just west of Route 15 interchange, for demolition of the westbound structure. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while the bridge over White Deer Pike is reconstructed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, slow or stopped vehicles, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

Litter pickup along several roadways in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties

In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Union county will pick up litter next week along Interstate 80, Routes, 15, 235, 45, 104, and 304. In Snyder County, litter pickup will be along Routes 11/15, 104 and 522. Northumberland County will have litter pickup along interstates 80 and 180, as well as Route 147.

Crews will be picking up litter on Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9, during daylight hours. The litter pickup in Northumberland County will begin on Tuesday, April 6.

Motorists can expect to see PennDOT crews working along:

· Interstate 80 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

· Route 15 northbound and southbound lanes from Country Cupboard in Kelly Township to the Lycoming County line in Gregg Township.

· Route 45 from Paddy Mountain to Harleton in Hartley Township.

· Route 104 from the Snyder County line in Limestone Township to Route 45 in Mifflinburg.

· Route 304 from Long Road in Limestone Township to New Berlin Borough and Delp Lane to Stein Lane in Union Township.

· Routes 11/15, 104 and 522 in Snyder County.

Interstates 180 and 80, as well as Route 147 in Northumberland County.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.

Bridge replacement project on Old Reading Road in Roaring Creek Township, Columbia County

A bridge replacement project will begin this week on Route 2003 (Old Reading Road) in Roaring Creek Township, Columbia County.

On Monday, April 5, Old Reading Road will be closed between Route 2012 (Mill Grove Road) and Pine Swamp Road over Mill Creek.

The work will include removal of the old bridge and replacement with a precast concrete Box Culvert, new approach paving, line painting, and guiderail upgrades.

A detour using Route 2014 (Creek Road), Route 2001 (Mill Road) and Mill Grove Road will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by late June 2021, weather permitting.

