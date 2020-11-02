Montoursville, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Median work along Interstate 180 in Lycoming County

Work continues this week on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming-Northumberland county line.

Through Friday, Nov. 6, Penn Line Service, Inc., will collect soil borings in the median at multiple locations along Interstate 180. Traffic should not be impacted, but motorists are reminded to be alert for vehicles and workers along the median.

This work is part of a high-tension cable barrier project that will take place at this location next year. No work will be performed during weekends. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Nov. 6, weather permitting.

Route 6 rehabilitation project in West Burlington Township, Bradford County now complete

PennDOT advised that work on the Route 6 bridge in West Burlington Township, Bradford County, is now complete.

The bridge is located approximately 1-mile northeast of the intersection with Route 4007 (Mac Road) and approximately .8-miles west of the intersection with Route 4013 (North Berwick Turnpike). Construction began on August 11.

The work included removal of a gravel bar, substructure restoration, sidewalk repairs and other related work.

Wolyniec Construction, Inc., was the primary contractor for the $208,411 bridge rehabilitation project.

Lane restriction on Route 54 in Danville, Montour County

Work continues on Route 54, just north of the intersection with Route 11 in Danville, Montour County, for work on the levee.

Through Friday, November 13, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will be installing a new access ramp to the levee. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while work is being performed.

No work will be performed during the weekends. Work is expected to be completed Friday, November 13, weather permitting.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Crack sealing on Route 54 in Ralpho and Mount Carmel Townships, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 54 from the intersection of Route 487 in Elysburg, Ralpho Township to the Northumberland / Columbia County line in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, November 2 through Friday, November 6, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Crack Sealing on Route 42 in Conyngham Township, Columbia County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 42 from the Catawissa Borough line to Poor House Road in Conyngham Township near Weiser State Park for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, November 2 through Friday, November 6, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.