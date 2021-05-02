The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lane closures continue on I-180 in Lycoming County

A High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues this week in Lycoming County. The high-tension cable barrier system will be installed on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming / Northumberland County line.

On Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, the contractor, Penn Line Service, Inc., will continue installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township. Work will be performed from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project updates

Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound, are advised that the safety improvement project will continue construction activities next week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorists should use caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

For more information about the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project click on the following link www.penndot.gov/220Project or type “Lycoming SR 220 Safety Corridor Project” into your web browser.

Moving operations slated on Route 220 in Clinton County

PennDOT issued an update on a Route 220 project in Castanea Township, Clinton County. The work is part of a larger project to improve the ride quality and extend the useful life of approximately 43 miles of roadway on 12 different routes in Centre and Clinton counties.

Motorists traveling Route 220 between Salona and McElhattan this week should expect to encounter moving operations alternating between the right (travel) and left (passing) lane in the northbound and southbound direction.

Lane closures on Route 15 NB/SB in East Buffalo Township, Union County

Motorists who travel Route 15 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented next week at the intersection of Route 15 and Smoketown Road in East Buffalo Township, Union County, for roadwork.

On Monday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 5, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., the contractor, Herr Signal and Lighting, will be performing patching and repair work at the intersection of Route 15 and Smoketown Road.

Monday, May 3, motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted in both directions.

Tuesday, May 4, motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted in both directions.

Wednesday, May 5, lane restrictions as needed to finish repair work.

Update on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project

Construction continues on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

Traffic Alert

Paving is scheduled the week of May 3 for a portion of Route1024 (Ridge Road) in Point Township, Northumberland County. Traffic on Route 147 and on Ridge Road will be controlled using flaggers during the work. This work will be done during daylight hours. Motorists should expect delays on both Route 147 and Ridge Road and use alternate routes. The new traffic signal at the Route 147 and Ridge Road intersection is also scheduled to begin flashing with full activation scheduled for the following week.

Route 15 southbound will continue to be reduced to one lane south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed for approximately two months.

Other Construction Updates

Construction activities continue on both sides of the River Bridge. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., began concrete paving near the Ridge Road interchange and will continue preparation to begin concrete paving near the Winfield interchange.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project continues in Athens and Sayre, Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and work south.

On Monday, May 3, Route 199 (Spring Street) will remain closed to southbound traffic between Cayuta Street and North Lehigh Avenue, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing, paving, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Southbound cars will follow a .87-mile detour using Bradford Street and North Elmer Avenue.

Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will be some utility relocations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

This reconstruction project includes new curbing, ADA accommodations at intersections, where appropriate, improved drainage, signal upgrades at three intersections, some utility upgrades, new paving and line painting. The work will take place from the New York state line in Sayre to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks (near the Agway) in Athens. For more information on the project visit Bradford County SR 199-010 on the www.penndot.gov/District3 websitethe project visit Bradford County SR 199-010 on the www.penndot.gov/District3 website.

Bridge replacement project set to begin in Windham Township, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 187 in Windham Township, Bradford County. The bridge, which carries Route 187 over a tributary to Wappasening Creek, is located approximately 1.7 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 1049 (Leraysville Road) and approximately .18 miles southeast of the intersection with New York State Route 282/New York state line.

On Monday, May 3, the contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, will begin shoulder reconstruction in preparation of the bridge replacement. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Once the shoulder is completed, motorists can expect single lane conditions controlled with temporary traffic signals.

The contractor will remove the existing bridge and construct a new single-span composite box beam bridge. Additional work includes new drainage, rock placement, guiderail upgrades, paving, and associated roadway approach work.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the primary contractor for this $1.9 million bridge replacement project, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Weight restriction announced for Hatch Hill Road in Bradford County

PennDOT is advising motorists in Bradford County that a road is now posted with a permanent, year-round, 10-ton weight restriction.

Route 3004 (Hatch Hill Road) now has the weight restriction between Route 3002 (Overton Road) and Route 220 (Front Street) in New Albany Borough and Albany and Overton townships.

The posting is being made based on a traffic-and-engineering study indicating that this highway may be damaged by vehicles that exceed the restriction.

School buses, emergency vehicles and local-delivery trucks are exempted from the postings.

The restriction is now in effect and the required signs were erected by a PennDOT maintenance crew.

Pipe replacements to close Roaring Branch Road in Union Township, Tioga County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2004 (Roaring Branch Road) in Union Township, Tioga County and Route 1010 (Roaring Branch Road) in Jackson Township, Lycoming County will be closed beginning this week due to pipe replacements and road construction.

On Monday, May 3, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Roaring Branch Road will be closed between Route 14 and the Tioga/Lycoming County line, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew performs pipe replacements and associated work on the roadway.

A detour using Route 2007 (Williamson Trail Road), Route 414, Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road) and Route 14, will be in place while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 21, weather permitting.

Zion Road closing on Wednesday in Roaring Branch, Tioga County, Union Township

Motorists are advised that Route 2015 (Zion Road) will be closed between Pine Hill Road (T-848) and the intersection with Zion Road and Route 14 in Union Township, Tioga County, for shoulder work.

On Wednesday, May 5, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew will perform shoulder work on Zion Road. A detour using Route 14, Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road), Route 414, Route 2015 (South Union Road), and Pine Hill Road (T-848), will be in place while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed Wednesday, May 5, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.