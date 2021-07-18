The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

Work continues this week on the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project in Woodward and Piatt townships.

On Thursday, July 22, a traffic pattern change will occur on Route 220 northbound. Traffic will continue to be restricted to a single lane between Water Street and Front Street in Woodward Township. Once traffic is switched, motorists will start utilizing the newly constructed roadway while the new U-turn is constructed near the former school.

The lane restriction is expected to remain through Friday, August 6, weather permitting.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Paving on Emerys Church Road in Woodward Township

Motorists are advised that a paving project continues this week on Route 3010 (Emerys Church Road) in Woodward Township, Lycoming County. The road will be closed during daylight hours.

Work began on Monday, July 12 and will continue through Friday, July 30. The road continues to be closed on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a PennDOT crew performs paving and associated work on the roadway.

A detour using local roads will be in place while work is being performed.

Tioga County update

Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin this week on Route 287 in Delmar Township, Tioga County, for a paving project.

On Thursday, July 22 through Thursday, July 29, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin paving Route 287 between 3009 (Sand Run Road) and Route 3019 (Dean Hill Road). Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

On Monday, July 19, a detour will remain in effect, State Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will be closed to Southbound traffic between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

· Southbound cars will follow a 1.09-mile detour using North Lehigh Avenue Street and North Keystone Avenue.

· Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

· Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will also be some utility relocations and traffic signal upgrades being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Northumberland County update

Motorists are advised that a long-term utility project continues this week on Route 61 (Market Street) in Sunbury, Northumberland County.

Starting Sunday, July 11, UGI will begin dual shifts for this project. Overnight hours will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and daylight hours will between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. There may be daytime work on Saturdays as weather permits. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone. Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.

Pipe replacement project on Snydertown Road, Upper Augusta Township

Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project is set to begin next week on Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.

Starting Monday, July 19 Snydertown Road will be closed between Old Anthracite Road and Route 4009 (Black Mill Road) between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., while a PennDOT maintenance crew begins to replace pipes. Work will be performed Monday through Friday with anticipated completion date of August 6, weather permitting.

A detour using Route 4005 (Main Street), Route 61, and Black Mill Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.