The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

A 2.5 mile resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street / Campbell Street / West Third Street), Route 2089 (Hepburn Street), Route 2023 (Market Street), and Route 3012 (Ridge Avenue) in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

On Monday, Sept. 13, a contractor will begin work on pedestrian access ramps along West Fourth Street in Williamsport. This project will consist of work being done during both daylight and evening hours.

Work includes milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, base repairs and construction of ADA curb ramps.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $2 million resurfacing project. Work is expected to be completed in early-August 2022.

Lane restrictions continue on Interstate 180

A high-tension cable barrier replacement project continues this week on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 interchange in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 interchange in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 10, the contractor, Penn Line Service, Inc., will replace the existing cable barrier system in the median between the Route 87 interchange in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 interchange in the City of Williamsport. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The left (passing) lane will be closed where work is being performed. Work will not be performed on the weekend.

Resurfacing project in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County

A resurfacing project on Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, continues this week. Work also continues on Route 405 (Water Street) from the Glade Run bridge to Williams Street in Muncy Borough.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 17, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will continue the roadway resurfacing on Main Street from Mechanic Street to just past the Interstate 180 overpass in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township and Water Street from the Glade Run bridge to Williams Street in Muncy Borough.

The resurfacing includes the removal of the existing surface and the application of two layers of new asphalt. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. There will be single lane closures with flagging. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed in mid-October 2021, weather permitting.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Construction activities on the safety improvement project on Route 220 northbound and southbound in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County, continues this week.

Here are some new updates on the project:

The southbound left turn lane at the crossover to Front Street (across from Henry’s BBQ) is now open.

The traffic switch on Route 220 northbound is completed for the Pine Run Bridge work. Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection is now open. Work will continue next week on First Street in East Linden near the Grandview jug handle.

The following traffic patterns will continue:

• The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

• The Grandview crossover is open.

• The Northway Road crossover is closed.

• The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities:

• Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

• Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

• Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained. The project is expected to be completed in fall of 2022.

Clinton County update

Work begins Tuesday, Sept. 7 to replace a bridge in Clinton County. The bridge spans Plum Run on Big Plum Run Road (T-430) about one mile east of the village of Swissdale.

The existing, 17-foot bridge dates from 1929. It will be replaced by a new, precast box culvert. An average of 170 vehicles crosses the structure each day.

To facilitate construction of the new box culvert, the existing bridge will be closed on Tuesday and a detour will be in place. The detour will use German Road (T-433), Route 1003 (Little Plum Run Road), Route 1008 (Park Avenue), and Big Plum Run Road (T-430). The detour will be used for the duration of the project, which is expected to finish on Oct. 6.

This project is a cooperative effort between PennDOT Clinton County Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting, Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT will perform excavation, demolition of the existing bridge, and back-filling of the new box culvert. The contractor will set the new box, install new drainage and guiderail, and perform paving. All work is weather and schedule dependent on this $325,000 project.

Bradford County update

Work continues this week on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

The week of Tuesday, Sept. 7, a detour will remain in effect. State Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will remain closed to Northbound traffic between Keystone Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

· Northbound cars will follow a .98-mile detour using Stevenson Street and North Elmer Avenue.

· Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

· Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will also be some utility relocations and traffic signal upgrades being performed at various locations throughout the project. There will be alternating lane closures with flagging where working is being performed.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Northumberland County update

Rolling roadblocks begin this week on Interstate 180 between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, for beam installation of the Eighth Street Bridge.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 9, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will set the beams for the Eighth Street bridge, spanning Interstate 180. Motorists can expect rolling roadblocks in 15-minute increments. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

A lane restriction is still in place on Interstate 180 between Route 54 in Delaware Township and Interstate 80 in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed in both directions.

This is part of the mill and paving project of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot Townships. Work includes bridge rehabilitation work at the bridges spanning Route 44 (near the Watsontown / McEwensville exit) and the bridges spanning Route 1007 (just north of the Interstate 80 interchange) and replacement of the Eighth Street bridge (Route 1006).

Eighth Street is closed between Church Road and Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township. A detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 44 will be in place while work is being performed.

Additional work includes pipe replacement on Route 254 under Route 147 and milling and resurfacing a section of Interstate 80 where the Interstate 180 eastbound ramp connects with the Interstate 80 westbound.

Work is expected to be completed by November 22, 2021, weather permitting.

Montour County update

Lane restrictions will be in place this week for a paving project on Route 4003 (Strick Road) between Route 54 and Shady Hill Road in Limestone Township, Montour County.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 10, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be paving along Strick Road during daylight hours. There will be single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Snyder County update

A water main project begins this week along Route 104 in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County. The water line work will be spread out through several weeks at various locations in the borough.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 10, the contractor, Mid-State Paving, LLC, will tap the water lines at Route 522 (East Main Street) and Route 104 (South Wausau Road). Traffic will not be impacted.

Work begins on the water main along South Wausau Road between Schoch and Grand streets on Monday, Sept. 13. This project should wrap up by Friday, Sept. 24.

Traffic will not be impacted while crews work on tapping water lines on Route 522 and South Wausau Road.

Work will continue on between Grand Street and Route 522 between Monday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Oct. 18. This work will be performed on the west side of South Wausau Road.

Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting. There will be single lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.



