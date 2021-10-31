The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Clinton County update

Nittany & Bald Eagle Railroad will be working Monday, Nov. 1 at the railroad crossing on Route 64 in Mill Hall. Crews will perform emergency work to replace a rail and pavement at the crossing. The rain date for this work will be Tuesday, Nov. 2.

This work will require a closure on Route 64 near the crossing. A detour will be in place using Route 477, Route 220, Route 2015 (Mill Hall Road), and Route 150. Closure and detour will be in effect after the morning school bus pick-up and is intended to conclude prior to the afternoon school bus drop-off.

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

The week of Monday, Nov. 1, the contractor will continue work along the project including installing new traffic signs, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Tioga County update

The second year of a three-year retaining wall project along Route 414 in Morris Township is concluding for the season. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the detour had been lifted, and Route 414 is open to traffic for the winter months. During the 2021 construction season, the contractor completed five of the six tangent walls, as well as the full depth reclamation of the roadway and associated bituminous paving, guide rail installation, and line painting.

In the Spring of 2022, the detour will be re-implemented, and the contractor will construct the last retaining wall, which is also the longest. Once the wall is completed, the roadwork will be finalized, and the project will be completed.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Sullivan County update

A bridge repair project that began last week on Route 87 in Forksville Borough is now complete and the road is open again.

The contractor, Advantage Steel and Construction, LLC, repaired steel beams on the bridge structure that carries Route 87 over Loyalsock Creek.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.



