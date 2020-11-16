The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lane restrictions continue on Route 54 in Danville

Motorists are advised the lane restriction on Route 54, just north of the intersection with Route 11 in Danville, Montour County, will continue next week for work on the levee.

On Monday, November 16, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will continue installing a new access ramp to the levee. Motorists may experience a right (driving) lane closure while work is being performed.

No work will be performed during the weekends. The project is now expected to be completed Friday, December 11, weather permitting.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Railroad crossing replacement on Continental Boulevard in Derry Township, Montour County

Motorists who travel Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Derry Township, Montour County, are advised that a portion of the road will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement next week.

On Monday, November 16, Route 54 will be closed between Route 44 and Route 254 while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing. A detour using Route 254 and Route 44 will be in place.

Work includes removing the existing crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing along with replacement of a damaged storm pipe

Work is expected to be completed Friday, November 20, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Crack sealing continues on Route 54 in Ralpho Township and Mount Carmel Townships, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised lane restrictions continue next week on Route 54 from the intersection of Route 487 in Elysburg, Ralpho Township to the Northumberland / Columbia County line in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, November 16 through Saturday, November 21, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

Crack sealing on Route 225 in Zerbe and Coal Townships, Northumberland County

Motorists who travel Route 225 in Northumberland County are advised of lane restrictions next week from Trevorton, Zerbe Township to near Shamokin in Coal Township for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, November 16 through Saturday, November 21, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

Tree trimming continues on Route 11 in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

H. R. I., Inc., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor, will continue a tree trimming project along Route 11 in the Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County next week.

Work will take place Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 20 during daylight hours on Route 11 between Main Street and Fort McClure Boulevard.

This project takes place in anticipation of the upcoming reconstruction of Route 11 scheduled for the spring of 2021.

Motorists traveling Route 11 in Bloomsburg may experience a lane restriction controlled by flaggers while the contractor is working. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.