PennDOT has provided updates on road work and construction projects taking place throughout the region this week:

Lycoming County update

A High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues this week in Lycoming County. The high-tension cable barrier system will be installed on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming / Northumberland County line.

On Monday, August 9, through Friday, August 13, the contractor, Penn Line Service, Inc., will continue installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

The safety improvement project on Route 220 northbound and southbound will continue construction activities this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

The single lane restriction near the former Woodward Township Elementary School has been lifted.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

Harvest Moon crossover is open.

Grandview crossover is open.

Northway Road crossover is closed.

Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022

Bradford County update

An embankment failure stabilization project is set to begin this week on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township, Bradford County. The embankment failure is located approximately 3.1 miles east of the intersection of Route 6 and Route 2010 (Wyalusing/New Albany Road) and 3.2 miles west of the Bradford / Wyoming County line.

On Monday, August 9, the contractor, Clearwater Construction, Inc., will begin installation of a slope protection wall to stabilize the embankment failure. Work includes installation of steel sheet piling, reconstruction of the shoulder area, miscellaneous drainage and updated guide rail will be installed.

Expect the eastbound right (driving) lane to remain closed during construction. Two lanes of traffic will continue to be maintained with the eastbound traffic utilizing the left (passing) lane.

Work is expected to be completed by early November, weather permitting. Clearwater Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $683,000 embankment failure stabilization project.

Pipe replacement project on Preacher Brook Road, Burlington Township

A portion of Route 3015 (Preacher Brook Road) will be closed next week in Burlington Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 13, Preacher Brook Road will be closed between the intersections with Route 3013 (Franklindale Road) and Williams Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Franklindale Road, Route 414, Crayton Road, and Williams Road in Burlington and Franklin Townships, Bradford County will be in place while the work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 13, weather permitting.

Work also continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

On Monday, August 9, a detour will remain in effect, State Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will remain closed to Southbound traffic between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project.

Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Southbound cars will follow a 1.09-mile detour using North Lehigh Avenue Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will also be some utility relocations and traffic signal upgrades being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Northumberland County update

Several construction projects continue this week on Interstate 180 between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

On Thursday, August 5, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, switched the lane restriction on Interstate 180 between Route 54 in Delaware Township and Interstate 80 in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed in both directions.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project which includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, replacement of the Route 1006 (Eighth Street) bridge, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021, weather permitting.

Columbia County update

Route 487 is now open between Sixth Street and Seventh Street in Bloomsburg. Route 487 continues to be closed between Seventh Street and Ninth Street for construction. Work is still scheduled to be performed the following weekends-

On Friday, August 6 at 8 p.m. through Monday, August 9 at 6 a.m. the contractor will begin work on the next phase of the project which will take place at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Route 11 northbound Truck traffic will use Route 487 (Poplar Street), Seventh Street, Route 1007 (Old Berwick Road, Central Road, Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

Route 11 southbound Truck traffic will use Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard), Central Road, Old Berwick Road, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street).

Route 11 cars will use Route 487 (Poplar Street), Seventh Street, Old Berwick Road, Park Street, Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

On Friday, August 13 at 8 p.m. through Monday, August 16 at 6 a.m., the contractor will continue work at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Route 11 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Local traffic using Sixth Street between Market Street and East Street will be detoured onto Market Street, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street), and Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.



