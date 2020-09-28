Northcentral, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project in Lycoming County continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include removal of signs within the right of way, shoulder paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will take place, and the contractor will repave shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will minimize impacts to side roads and driveways. Motorists should use caution.

The lane restriction on Route 2014 (Fourth Street), as it connects into Route 220 southbound will continue this week. The lane restriction is expected to be removed by Friday, Oct. 2, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Lane restrictions on Route 15 NB/SB in Tioga County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 15 Northbound and Southbound in Liberty Township, Tioga County.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Oct. 1, the contractor, Green Acres Contracting, will install new raised pavement markings in both the northbound and southbound lanes from the Lycoming/Tioga County line to the Sebring interchange. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists can expect the alternating lane restrictions while the work is being performed.

This project is part of a district-wide Raised Pavement Markings (RPMs) project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland and Tioga Counties, which began in July. Work will be performed on Interstate 80 and Routes 15, and 54.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

The district-wide project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.

Green Acres Contracting is the prime contractor on this $123,000 project.

Pipe replacement project on Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County

Motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County, are advised a PennDOT maintenance crew will replace a pipe next week between the intersections of Route 287 and Route 3014 (Nauvoo Road).

On Monday, Sept. 28, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin preparation work on the roadway to replace the pipe. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging while work is being performed.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the roadway is expected to be closed, weather permitting, while a PennDOT crew begins replacing the pipe. Work is expected to take two days, weather permitting.

Detour:

Route 414 Westbound Traffic should use Route 15 North and Route 6 West toward Morris and Wellsboro.

Route 287 Southbound traffic to Eastbound Route 414 should use Route 287 South to Route 184 East, in Lycoming County.

Route 147 lane closure in Point Township, Northumberland County

Work is progressing on the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

On Monday, Sept. 28, there will be a lane closure on Route 147 between R&B Motorsport and Hobby, just north of the new bridge overpass, and Arts Way, just south of the bridge, while the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, performs work on the bridge.

Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.

Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.

Lane Restrictions on I-80 EB and WB in Columbia County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Columbia County this week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing maintenance activities along Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between mile markers 228 and 247 in Columbia County.

Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while work is being performed.

Route 254 open in Derry Township, Montour County

A bridge replacement project on Route 254 in Derry Township, Montour County, is now complete. The road is open.

Work began on July 6. A PennDOT maintenance crew replaced the bridge that spans a tributary to Mud Creek.

Route 1007 (Diehl Road) and Township Road 392 (Cromley Road were closed and a detour using Route 44, Route 4038 (Strawberry Ridge Road), Route 1002 (Strawberry Ridge Road), and Route 1003 (PP&L Road in Montour and Columbia counties was in place.

Clean-Up Project on I-80 EB in Montour County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 Eastbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, are advised of a lane restriction due to a soil remediation project that will take place next week.

A contractor will be working in the area of mile marker 220 on Monday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Sept. 29 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.

The right (driving) lane and shoulder will be closed while work is being performed. Minor delays can be expected.

Lane Restrictions On I-80 EB/WB in Columbia and Union Counties

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound this week Columbia and Union Counties.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Thursday, Oct. 1, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., the contractor, Green Acres Contracting, will install new raised pavement markings in the following locations:

Union County:

Eastbound and Westbound lanes between mile marker 194 (near the Rest Areas) and 207 (just west of the Route 15 interchange).

Columbia County:

Westbound lanes only between mile markers 241 (Exit 241-Lime Ridge / Berwick) and 247.

Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions while the work is being performed.

This project is part of a district-wide Raised Pavement Markings (RPMs) project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland and Tioga Counties, which began in July. Work will be performed on Interstate 80 and Routes 15 and 54.

Lane Restriction on Interstate 80 WB / EB and Route 11 in Columbia County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Interstate 80 Westbound and Eastbound and Route 11 in Bloomsburg for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Sunday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 1, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., weather permitting. Work will take place at the following locations:

Interstate 80

Westbound: From the Luzerne/Columbia County line to Exit 242 (Mifflinville). Motorists can expect alternating lane closures.

Eastbound: Work will take place between Exit 241 (Lime Ridge/Berwick) to Exit 242 (Mifflinville). Motorists can expect alternating lane closures.

Route 11

Work will take place on Route 11 (Main Street) in the Town of Bloomsburg from Route 42 to Route 487 (East Street). Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Route 487 Closed in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

PennDOT announced Route 487 (East Street) in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, is now open. Last week, a portion of Route 487 was closed south of Route 11 for work on the railroad crossing.

The SEDA COG Joint Rail Authority replaced the railroad crossing.

Work began on Friday, Sept. 18 and a detour was in place using Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street.

Route 11 resurfacing project continues in Columbia County

A resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue this week in Columbia County.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m., the contractor, HRI, Inc, will place materials for shoulder backup along Route 11. This will be a moving operation with flaggers assisting with traffic control.

On Monday, Sept. 28, sub-contractors for the project will begin installing new guide rails, performing sawing and sealing work, and cutting rumble strips at night.

Motorists should expect shoulder closures, intermittent lane closures, moving operations and traffic controlled by flaggers. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the work zone.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guide rail upgrades, and line painting.

HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project which is expected to be completed by late November 2020.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.