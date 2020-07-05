The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Project continues this week

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, three-year safety improvement project.

Lane restrictions on Route 3002 in Bradford County

An embankment repair project is set to begin this week on Route 3002 (Overton Road) in Albany Township and New Albany Borough, Bradford County.

On Monday, July 6, the contractor, Robert C. Young, Inc., will begin work on Overton Road approximately 3.5-miles east of Overton to the intersection of Route 3002 and Route 220. Work includes embankment failure repairs, structure rehabilitation, and other miscellaneous roadway construction repairs as necessary.

Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging while the work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed by mid-August 2020, weather permitting.

Multi-bridge repair project begins this week in Bradford County

A $727,000 multi-bridge preservation repair project is scheduled to begin this week in Bradford County. The project includes the preservation of six bridges throughout Bradford County.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will begin work on Tuesday, July 7. Motorists should expect short-term single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be completed during daylight hours. The bridges and their locations are listed below:

Bridge on Route 1007 (Spring Hill Road) over Wyalusing Creek in Stevens Township, located approximately 0.03 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 1001 (Clapper Hill Road) and approximately 0.06 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 706.

Athens River Bridge on Route 1056 (Front Street) over Susquehanna River in Athens Township and Athens Borough, located approximately 0.14 miles east of the intersection with Route 199 and approximately 0.12 miles west of the intersection with Route 1060 (Green Valley Road).

Bridge located three miles east of Stevensville on Route 1075 (Waterman Road) over Wyalusing Creek in Stevens Township, located approximately 0.17 miles north of the intersection with Route 1077 (Snyder Road) and approximately 0.21 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 706.

A bridge located 0.5 miles east of Airport on Route 2024 (Liberty Corners Road) over Towanda Creek in Towanda Township, located approximately 0.90 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 2027 (South Main Street) and approximately 0.49 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 2028 (Kilmer Hill Road).

A bridge four miles southwest of Powell on Route 3006 (West Road) over Schrader Branch of Towanda Creek in Monroe Township, located approximately 3.22 miles northwest of the intersection with Long Valley Road and approximately 1.03 miles west of the intersection with Township Road 348.

Bridge on Route 4027 (Bucks Creek Road) over Bentley Creek in the village of Bentley Creek, located approximately 0.06 miles northeast of the intersection with Route 4026 (Thompson Hill Road) and approximately 0.07 miles southwest of the intersection with Route 4013 (Berwick Turnpike) in Ridgebury Township.

Work includes subbase repairs, paving, protective coating, pavement markings, epoxy overlay, joint caulking, and other related work.

Work is expected to be completed in October of 2020, weather permitting. Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Culvert replacement project starts Wednesday in Village of Kinney, Potter County

Work to replace a steel pipe culvert in the Village of Kinney is set to begin Wednesday, July 8. The culvert spans Orebed Creek on Route 4016 (Irish Settlement Road) in Genesee Township, Potter County, and replacing it will remove the structure from Potter County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

PennDOT intends to begin excavation Monday, July 6. Beginning Wednesday, July 8, the road will be closed at the culvert site and a detour using Route 4023 (Eleven Mile Road) Route 44, Route 244, Route 4025 (Brizzie Hollow Road) and Route 4027 (Ore Bed Run Road). This detour will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists familiar with the area may consider alternate routes.

The existing culvert was built in 1930, is nine-feet long, carries an average of 124 vehicles daily and is currently weight-limit posted at 13-tons for single and combination vehicles. Replacing it will eliminate those postings.

This project is a joint effort between PennDOT Potter County Maintenance and The L.C. Whitford Company, Inc. of Wellsville, NY. PennDOT will perform demolition of the existing structure, prep work for installation of the new precast reinforced concrete box culvert, and complete backfilling once the new culvert is installed. The contractor will install the new culvert and complete approach paving, drainage improvements, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. The project cost is $225,700.

PennDOT anticipates completing the work by the end of July. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Route 254 road closure in Derry Township, Montour County

A bridge replacement project will close Route 254 in Derry Township, Montour County, between Route 1007 (Diehl Road) and Township Road 392 (Cromley Road), beginning Monday, July 6.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will replace the bridge on Route 254 that spans a tributary to Mud Creek. Work will include removal of the bridge, replacement with a box culvert, approach paving, line painting and guiderail upgrades.

A detour using Route 44, Route 4038 (Strawberry Ridge Road), Route 1002 (Strawberry Ridge Road), and Route 1003 (PP&L Road), in both Montour and Columbia Counties will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2020, weather permitting.

Lane restriction in Anthony Township, Montour County

Motorists who travel Route 44 in Anthony Township, Montour County, are advised a paving project is set to begin next week.

On Monday, July 6, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will begin paving along Route 44 starting at the Columbia / Montour County line and will continue to the intersection of Routes 44 and 54.

Motorists should expect alternating single lane conditions with flagging during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 21, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions continue on I-80 EB and WB in Montour County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised lane restrictions will continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County this week.

Work will begin on Monday, July 6 and is expected to be completed on Thursday, July 9, weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 223, both eastbound and westbound.

Short term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be patching deteriorated concrete, sealing joints, and diamond grinding roadway for skid resistance. This is part of a six-mile roadway restoration project.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles

Lane restriction begins on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County

A resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.

On Monday, July 6 through Thursday, July 9, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will begin work on the project which is expected to take several weeks. The work will be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect short term single lane conditions with flagging.

Work includes patching of deteriorating concrete in preparation for an asphalt paving overlay that will be completed in the upcoming weeks.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-August of 2020, weather permitting.