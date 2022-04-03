The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Work continues on the Route 287 intersection in Piatt Township and Front Street in Linden, Woodward Township. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts.

The eastern end of Front Street in Linden will remain closed while the contractor constructs the roadway for traffic to use the new bridge. This work is expected to be completed later next week.

Upcoming Detours

On Monday, April 4, the contractor will begin working on the replacement structures over Larry’s Creek. Motorists can expect the following changes in traffic patterns.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The exiting traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Lane restrictions on Route 15 SB in Lewis Township

Lane restrictions will be in place beginning Wednesday, April 6, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., a contractor will be working near mile marker 148 (Trout Run). The right (driving) lane will be restricted while work is being performed. Motorists wishing to exit Route 15 at the Trout Run exit (Route 14) will need to be aware of lane changes in the area.

Lane closure on Route 15 NB in Brady Township

Motorists who drive Route 15 northbound are advised of a lane closure beginning Monday in Brady Township for a roadwork project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin construction of a right turn lane for the new Timber Run industrial park along the Route 15 northbound lane across from Alexander Drive (Lycoming County Landfill). Northbound traffic can expect the driving lane to be restricted and will be directed to the middle (turn) lane.

Work will be performed between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. and is expected to be complete by Friday, April 22.

Maintenance project on Pine Run Road

A maintenance crew will perform a reclamation project on Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) in Woodward and Anthony townships.

On Monday, the crew will begin work on the roadway between Route 3010 (Emerys Church/Elbow Road) and Picnic Woods Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is expected to be completed in one week, weather permitting.

Pine Run Road will be closed to traffic during the working hours. Local traffic and busses will be accommodated.

Maintenance Project on Route 864, Wolf Township

On Monday, a maintenance crew will perform a drain installation project in Wolf Township.

Work will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Route 2053 (Rabbittown Road) and Route 220. Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete within one week.

Clinton County update

Work to trim and remove trees is set to start Monday on a seven-mile stretch of Route 120. This work will enhance motorist safety and extend the useful life of the roadway surface.

Tree trimming/removal work will take place in Grugan and Colebrook townships from east of Baker’s Run to Ice Mine cut. The work will last eight weeks and may occur on weekends if necessary.

Tree trimming and tree removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during the winter months. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

Motorists may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during this operation. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and stopped or slowed traffic.

Drivers may be advised to the presence of flaggers and lane closures through use of portable message boards.

All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Patriot Tree Surgeons of Allentown, Pa. is the contractor for this job.

Columbia County updates

A reconstruction project in Bloomsburg continues this week, with Phase 6 beginning between Fourth Street and Sixth Street. Work includes removal and reconstruction of the existing roadway, replacement of curb, sidewalk, overhead street lighting, parking meters and drainage features.

New traffic signals will be installed at the Fifth Street intersection. Upon completion of the Route 11 southbound / 487 northbound lane, construction will switch to the Route 11 northbound / 487 southbound lane for the same process with one-way traffic switching to the completed lane. The construction of this two-block section is expected to be completed by June 2022, weather permitting.

Upon completion of Phase 6, the construction will continue to Phase 7, which will take place on East Street between Third Street and Fourth Street. Phase 8 will follow on East Street between Main Street and Fourth Street. Information and schedules about those phases will be announced as they get closer. The final roadway wearing course will be placed upon completion of Phase 8 and cover the entire roadway of the three phases.

Lane restriction on Interstate 80

Starting Monday, a contractor will be clearing debris from under the bridge at both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-80 at mile marker 242 (Mifflinville exit) and mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane in westbound to be restricted and left (passing) lane in eastbound to be restricted.

Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will continue through Tuesday. This work was originally scheduled to take place the week of March 28 but was delayed.

Route 339 project continues in Columbia and Luzerne counties

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will be extending existing drainage pipes, and installing temporary widening along Route 339. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project, which costs $11,500,000, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Northumberland County update

Starting Wednesday, April 6 through Friday, April 8, the right (driving) lane of Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) will be restricted in the northbound direction as a crew clears debris from under the bridge. Work will be conducted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This work originally was supposed to start on March 30, but was pushed back to April.

Tioga County update

A bridge rehabilitation project begins Monday at the intersection of Route 6 and Pearl Street in Wellsboro Borough.

Motorists can expect one lane of traffic to be maintained in each direction with minor occasions of single lane conditions with flagging when needed. Pearl Street will be closed at the intersection with Route 6 for the duration of the project. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Swank Construction Company, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $1.7 million bridge rehabilitation project and is expected to be completed by early November of 2022. Work includes milling and resurfacing, structure rehabilitation, drainage, signs, water and sewer line relocations, and other related work.

A second bridge replacement project, on Route 4001 (Wattles Run Road), begins on Monday, April 4. Wattles Run Road will be closed between Snay Road (T-529) and Butler Road (T-332), in Clymer Township.

The bridge carries Wattles Run Road over an unnamed tributary to Wattles Run near Butler Road. A detour using Route 349 and Route 49 will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be completed on Friday, June 24, weather permitting. Work on the project includes removal of the exiting bridge and replacement with a precast concrete box culvert.

Retaining wall project on Route 414 in Morris Township

A retaining wall project on Route 414 will resume this week. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Wednesday, Route 414 will be closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, begins construction of the final retaining wall and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414. LTT has completed five of the proposed six retaining walls over the past two years.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until late-August, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in September 2022.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.



