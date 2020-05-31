Interstate 180 Resurfacing Project in Williamsport to Resume

Work will resume on the Interstate 180 bridge resurfacing project from the Route 15 interchange to Basin Street in the City of Williamsport and Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, June 1, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin installing epoxy deck treatments on the Interstate 180 bridge structures over Hepburn Street and Basin Street. Work will take place during the overnight hours and on the weekends with alternating long-term single lane conditions in place from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.

This is a continuation of last year’s project that included paving of Interstate 180, the ramps associated, epoxy deck treatment, as well as the new roof installed on the pedestrian overpass.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of June in 2020. HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.3 million project.

Road Closures in South Williamsport, Lycoming County

Motorists are advised of road closures that will occur this week on Fairmont Avenue and East Central Avenue in South Williamsport, Lycoming County.

On Monday, June 1, Fairmont Avenue will be closed at the intersection with Route 15 northbound, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Motorists will be unable to turn onto Fairmont Avenue from Route 15 during this time.

On Tuesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 3, East Central Avenue will be closed between Route 15 northbound and Route 15 southbound, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

The contractor, HRI, Inc., will be replacing storm-water inlets and installing storm-water pipe in those areas.Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, June 3, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, slow down and drive with caution.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues this week

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include guiderail removal, shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week with paving operations now expected in mid-June.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Lane closures this week on I-80 WB and EB in Union County

Motorists who drive Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound are advised of alternating lane closures this week in Lewis, West Buffalo, and White Deer Townships, Union County.

On Monday, June 1 through Tuesday, June 2, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform crack sealing along Interstate 80 westbound between mile markers 194.5 to 191.0 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 3 through Thursday, June 4, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform crack sealing along Interstate eastbound between mile markers 207.4 to 210.4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures while the work is being completed.

Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Northumberland Reconstruction Project update

Construction continues this week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

On Sunday, May 31, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will begin milling in preparation to pave the final wearing surface on the roadway. Work will be performed between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flagging with lane shifts as needed.

Motorists should expect delays in travel while work is being performed. Parking will be restricted in areas where work is being performed.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is the primary contractor for the $14 million roadway construction project.

Utility project to close intersection of Fourth and Reagan streets in Sunbury, Northumberland County this week

Motorists who travel in the city of Sunbury, Northumberland County are advised the intersection of Route 4004 (Fourth Street) and Route 4010 (Reagan Street) will be closed Monday, June 1, 7 a.m. through Wednesday, June 3, 6 p.m. for a utility project.

Traffic will be detoured using Route 147 (Front Street) and Route 61 (Market Street) while the contractor preforms the water line work.

Motorists should be drive with caution in the area and follow the signed detour.

