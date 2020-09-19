The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project in Lycoming County continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include removal of signs within right of way, shoulder paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will be taking place, the contractor will be repaving shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

On Monday, September 21, there will be a lane restriction on Route 2014 (Fourth Street), as it connects into Route 220 southbound. The lane restriction is expected to be in place for two weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Tree removal on Route 15 in East Buffalo Township, Union County

Motorists who travel Route 15 (Derr Street) in East Buffalo Township, Union County are advised of a lane restriction this week in the southbound lanes for a tree removal project.

Contractor and department force crews will be removing a large, dead tree along the roadway between Curtain Avenue and Smoketown Road

This tree removal project is scheduled Monday, September 21 and Tuesday, September 22 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, slow down, and drive with caution through work zones.

Regional Crack Sealing Projects in Lycoming, Tioga, Bradford and Sullivan counties

A regional crack sealing project will take place in Bradford and Sullivan Counties.

On Monday, September 21, the contractor, Annseal, Inc., will begin crack sealing projects throughout Bradford and Sullivan counties. Work will be performed during daylight hours and is expected to be completed by December 18, weather permitting.

Crack sealing will be performed on the following routes:

Bradford County: Route 6, Route 220, Route 409, Route 4001, Route 4004, Route 4020, Route 4024

Sullivan County: Route 220 and Route 487.

This will be a mobile operation with alternating lane restrictions with flagging. Routes with four lanes will have alternating lane closures of the right (driving) and left (passing) lanes as the work is being performed. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.

Annseal, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $528,100 project.

A regional crack sealing project also will begin Monday, September 21, in Lycoming and Tioga counties.

On Monday, the contractor, Vestal Asphalt Co., will begin the crack sealing projects. Work will be performed during daylight hours and is expected to be completed by December 18.

This will be a mobile operation with alternating lane restrictions with flagging. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.

This project includes crack sealing on Interstate 180, Route 15, Route 220 and other Routes throughout north central Pennsylvania.

Vestal Asphalt Co. is the prime contractor on this $863,000 project.

Pipe replacement project on Valley W Road in Valley Township begins this week

Motorists are advised that Route 3008 (Valley W Road) will be closed between Route 3007 (Klondike Road) and Route 54 next week in Valley Township, Montour County for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, September 21, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin replacing a pipe in this location. Work is expected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.

A detour using Klondike Road and Route 54 will be in place.

Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Roadwork on Route 104/522 in Snyder County

Roadwork along Route 522 near the intersection with Route 104 in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County will continue this week.

On Monday, September 21, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., will be performing line painting on Route 104 and sweeping the bridge deck near the intersection of Route 104 and Route 522. Work will be performed between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Motorist can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, September 23, weather permitting.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $400,000 project which included milling and paving Routes 104 and 522 in Middleburg.

Portion of Zaners Road in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County to close this week

Motorists are advised that Route 1022 (Zaners Road) will be closed between Route 487 and Route 1031 (Asbury Road) in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County, next week for a bridge waterproofing project.

On Monday, September 21 and Tuesday, September 22, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform bridge maintenance. Work will be performed during daylight hours. A detour using Route 487, Route 1020 (Winding Road) and Route 1031 (Ausbery Road) will be in place.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Route 487 Closed in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 487 (East Street) in the Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County, will be closed just south of Route 11 for work on the railroad crossing.

The SEDA COG Joint Rail Authority is replacing the railroad crossing. The contractor, Chesapeake Thermite Welding, will install a new concrete tub crossing.

Work began on Friday, September 18. A detour using Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, September 23, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.