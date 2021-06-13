The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

District-wide guiderail repair project begins this week

A district-wide guiderail repair project is set to begin this week in Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, and Bradford Counties.

On Tuesday, June 15, the contractor Penn Line Services, Inc., will begin performing guiderail repairs, installation, and other miscellaneous construction along several routes in various municipalities throughout these counties.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures in each direction on two-lane roadways and full lane closures on four-lane roadways. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Penn Line Service, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $1,200,000 guiderail replacement project. The project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2022.

Lycoming County update

Expect to encounter road work during evening or overnight commutes on Interstate 180 between Fairfield and Muncy townships as contractors continue work on the high-tension cable barrier installation.

Work is being done this week between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming/Northumberland county line. High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues next week in Lycoming County. This work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The left (passing) lane will be closed where work is being performed.

This project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

In the western end of Lycoming County, work continues on Route 220 as part of a safety improvement project. The work is taking place between Woodward and Piatt townships.

The Northway Road and Browns Road crossovers remain closed. The eastern exit at Sheetz in Linden also remains closed. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound. Front Street in Linden also will remain closed and only will allow local traffic. Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection remain closed as well.

A detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 remains in place for the Youngs Road closures.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Bradford County update

Work continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

On Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will continue work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work this week will include preparation for the next phase of the of the project which will be between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street. There are no planned lane closures this week.

There will not be a detour this week for cars. However, the truck detour will remain in place. Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will be some utility relocations and temporary paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

The 2.6-mile project is located.44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Sullivan County update

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4008 will be closed this week in Elkland Township, Sullivan County, for drainage work.

On Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, Route 4008 will be closed between Route 4007 and Hill Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs drainage work.

A detour using Route 154 will be in place while work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, June 18, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Northumberland County update

Motorists who travel Interstate 180 are advised that several construction projects continue this week between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

On Monday, June 14, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be placing traffic control devices along both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in preparation for the mill and resurfacing project between the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township and the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed in both directions.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project which includes the mill and resurface of Interstate 180, replacement of the Route 1006 (Eighth Street) bridge, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

CSVT Project update

Construction continues on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

Traffic Alert

Route 15 northbound will have daily lane closures. The northbound right (driving) lane near the future interchange south of Winfield will be closed during the day and reopened each evening. The Route 15 southbound right (driving) lane will continue to have the long- term lane closure while work is performed on the sign structure foundations.

Other Construction Updates

Construction activities continue on both sides of the River Bridge. The prime contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., has completed most of the mainline concrete paving on the Northumberland side and is working on concrete paving operations near the future Winfield interchange.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Union County update

Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project will begin this week on Route 1003 (New Columbia Road) in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Wednesday, June 16, New Columbia Road will be closed between the intersection with Ridge Road (T-447) and Millers Bottom Road (T-442), while work begins on the removal of the existing bridge and installation of the new box culvert. Additional work includes new pavement, new approaches and new guiderails.

A detour using Route 1004 (Crossroads Drive) in Kelly Township, Route 1005 (Treibley Road), and Route 1008 (New Columbia Road) in White Deer Township, will be in place throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Work on the project is expected to be completed in early August 2021, weather permitting.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.