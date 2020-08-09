The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 2014 (Third Street) resurfacing project in Loyalsock Township

The resurfacing project Route 2014 (Third Street), between Country Club Drive and River Avenue, in the area also known as the Golden Strip, will continue this week in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

On Sunday, August 9 through Friday, August 21, the contractor HRI, Inc., will begin placing a stress absorbing layer and the final pavement along Third Street. The stress absorbing layer is similar to a chip seal with additional fibers to prevent cracking and improve the life of the pavement.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution, as loose stone will be present until the final pavement is placed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

This is a $3 million project includes base and concrete repairs, paving (including ramps), ADA curb upgrades, drainage and guiderail upgrades. HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor on this project.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will be taking place, the contractor will be rebuilding shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Bridge rehabilitation project on Slacks Run Road in Lewis Township, Lycoming County

A bridge rehabilitation and preservation project will begin Monday, August 10 on Route 1006 (Slacks Run Road), Lewis Township, Lycoming County. The bridge spans over Lycoming Creek and will be closed for seven days for crews to preform maintenance.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will complete the rehabilitation and preservation project. This is part of a $1 million project which includes preservation to multiple bridges in the county.

A detour using Route 14, Route 1004 (Field Station Road / Shoemaker Road) in Lewis and Gamble Townships and Route 1001 (Rose Valley Road / Flannigan Road) in Gamble and Cascade Townships will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed on Sunday, August 16, weather permitting. Motorists should slow down and expect travel delays.

Rolling Roadblock Tuesday on Route 15 NB and SB in Liberty Township, Tioga County

Motorists are advised that on Tuesday, August 11, there will be a rolling roadblock on Route 15 in both the northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 167 and 168, near the Sebring Exit in Liberty Township, Tioga County. Work will be done between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The contractor, First Light, will be pulling a fiber optic cable across the highway. The roadway is expected to be shut down for approximately 15 minutes.

Route 3008 road closure in Franklin Township, Tioga County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3008 (Southside Road) in Franklin Township, Bradford County, will be closed beginning this week.

On Monday, August 10, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close Southside Road between the intersections with Cons Road and Mountain Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Routes 3001 and 414 in Franklin Township, will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 14, weather permitting.

Bridge replacement project update in Delmar Township, Tioga County

Motorists are advised that from Sunday, August 9 to Tuesday, August 18, Route 6 in Delmar Township, Tioga County will be closed between T-483 (Himboldt Road) and T-485 (Wolf Run Road) due to the ongoing bridge replacement project. The bridge, which spans a tributary to Marsh Creek is located one mile north of Wellsboro and one mile south of the intersection of Route 287 and Route 6.

The following detours will be in place.

Car detour routes include:

Route 287 car detour will use Route 4035 (Catlin Hollow Road) and Route 4002 (Charleston Road).

Route 6 car detour will use Route 362 / 660 and Route 287.

Truck detour routes include:

Route 287 and Route 6 will use Route 362 / 660 and Route 287.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $655,556 bridge replacement project.

Work is expected to be completed on the bridge project by Saturday, August 22, 2020, weather permitting.

Lane closures continue on I-80 EB/WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are advised of short-term alternating single lane closures will continue this week in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Monday, August 10, the contractor HRI, Inc., will perform microsurfacing on Interstate 80 westbound between mile markers 207 and 209 and eastbound between mile markers 198 and 208. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while the work is being performed. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, August 14, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions on Route 44 in Columbia County continue

A resurfacing project will continue on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.

On Monday, August 10 through Thursday, August 13, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will continue to work on the project. The work will be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect short term single lane conditions with flagging.

Work this week includes areas of shoulder stabilization and paving.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.

Work on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County continues

The paving project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, is scheduled to continue this week.

On Monday, August 10, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be placing shoulder material and performing clean-up work from a recently completed paving project in northbound and southbound lanes. Motorists may experience short term lane closures under flagging conditions between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.

Delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to use caution and slow down while driving through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed August 19, weather permitting.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project

Route 11 resurfacing project continues in Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue this week in Scott Township and Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County.

On Sunday, August 9, the contractor, HRI, Incorporated, will continue milling and paving operations on Route 11 from the intersection with Interstate 80 / Route 11 to Commerce Drive in Berwick. Motorists can expect alternating lane restricts with flagging at intersections.

Work on the roadway will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

The project is expected to be completed by late November of 2020, weather permitting. HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.