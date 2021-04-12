The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lane closures continue on Interstate-180 in Lycoming County

A High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues this week in Lycoming County. The high-tension cable barrier system will be installed on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming / Northumberland County line.

On Monday, April 12, the contractor Penn Line Service, Inc., will continue installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median, starting at the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and will continue to the Lycoming / Northumberland County line. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project updates, Lycoming County

Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound, are advised that the safety improvement project will continue construction activities this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

The following changes have been made to traffic patterns.

The Harvest Moon crossover is now open.

The Grandview crossover is now open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways.

Lane restriction on Little Pine Creek Road in Cummings Township, Lycoming County

Lane restrictions will start this week on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings Township, Lycoming County, for repairs to two embankment failures.

On Monday, April 12, the contractor, LTT Trucking LLC, will begin constructing a retaining wall at two locations along Little Pine Creek Road. The first location will be approximately .75 miles north of the intersection with Route 44. The second location is approximately 2.2 miles north of the intersection with Route 44.

Ten-foot wide single lane conditions with temporary traffic control signals at each work location. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, sudden stops, slow moving vehicles, and drive with caution through the work zone.

LTT Trucking, LLC, is the primary contractor for this $1.7 million embankment repair project, which is expected to be completed by September 30, weather permitting.

Retaining wall project on Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County, begins this week

A retaining wall project will resume this week. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Wednesday, April 14, Route 414 will be closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, begins construction of multiple retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

Be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project continues in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County

Construction will continue on the Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

On Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be installing new inlets and drainage upgrades between Pine Street and Harrison Street in Athens and Sayre Borough. In addition, there will be some utility relocations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect delays, traffic will be controlled using single lane closures with flaggers.

The Route 199 project is a four-year project that began in September of 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2024. Kriger Construction, Incorporated, is the prime contractor on this $16.4 million project.

Road closure on Market Street in Sunbury, Northumberland County

A portion of Route 61 (Market Street) will be closed this week between Wolverton Street and Haas Avenue in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, April 12, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Tuesday, April 13, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., the Sunbury Municipal Authority will replace a pipe between Wolverton Street and Haas Avenue. A detour using Route 4009 (Black Mill Road) and Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) will be in place while work is being performed.

Construction to start on Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot townships, Northumberland County

Several construction projects are set to begin next week between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

On Monday, April 12, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin preparations for the milling and paving both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot Townships. There will be bridge rehabilitation work at the bridges spanning Route 44 (near the Watsontown / McEwensville exit) and the bridges spanning Route 1007 (just north of the Interstate 80 interchange). Motorists can expect single lane closures where work is being performed.

On Tuesday, April 20, the contractor will begin the replacement of the Eighth Street bridge (Route 1006), which spans, Interstate 180 just north of Watsontown. Eighth Street will be closed between Church Hill Road and Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township. A detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 44 will be in place while work is being performed.

Additional work includes pipe replacement on Route 254 under Route 147 and milling and resurfacing a section of Interstate 80 where the Interstate 180 eastbound ramp connects with the Interstate 80 westbound.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million mill and resurface, bridge rehabilitation, and bridge replacement project. Work is expected to be completed by November 22, 2021, weather permitting.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.