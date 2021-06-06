The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

Expect to encounter road work during evening or overnight commutes on Interstate 180 between Fairfield and Muncy townships as contractors continue work on the high-tension cable barrier installation.

Work is being done this week between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming/Northumberland county line. High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues next week in Lycoming County. This work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The left (passing) lane will be closed where work is being performed.

This project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

In the western end of Lycoming County, work continues on Route 220 as part of a safety improvement project. The work is taking place between Woodward and Piatt townships.

The Northway Road and Browns Road crossovers remain closed. The eastern exit at Sheetz in Linden also remains closed. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound. Front Street in Linden also will remain closed and only will allow local traffic. Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection remain closed as well.

A detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 remains in place for the Youngs Road closures.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Bradford County update

Work continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

On Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11, weather permitting, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be performing temporary pavement repairs on Route 199 in multiple locations throughout Athens and Sayre Boroughs. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

There will not be a detour this week for cars. However, the truck detour will remain in place. Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will be some utility relocations and temporary paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

The 2.6-mile project is located.44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Tioga County update

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2004 (Roaring Branch Road) in Union Township, Tioga County will be closed this week due to a paving project.

On Wednesday, June 9 through Saturday, June 12, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Roaring Branch Road will be closed between Route 14 and the Tioga/Lycoming County line, while a PennDOT crew performs paving and associated work on the roadway.

A detour using Route 2007 (Williamson Trail Road), Route 414, Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road) and Route 14, will be in place while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed by Saturday, June 12, weather permitting.

Centre County update

Road work continues this week in Centre County:

From Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11, motorists will encounter daylight lane closures on Route 350 from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge as paving work takes place.

This work is part of a $2.9 million project, to address improvements on 11 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include:

Route 64, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Zion to Hublersburg;

Route 350, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge;

Roads to see work under this contract in Clinton County include:

Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) mill and fill, binder leveling, guiderail replacement, and gabion baskets

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.



