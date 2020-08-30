The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Paving on Route 15 NB in Liberty Township, Tioga County

Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound are advised of alternating lane restrictions next week for a paving project near (Liberty Exit 162) in Liberty Township, Tioga County.

On Monday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 1, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will mill and pave a 200-foot stretch of Route 15 northbound approximately three quarters of a mile north of the Lycoming County line.

Motorists should expect short term single lane closures while the work is being performed.

Potter County bridge replacement starts Monday

PennDOT announced that work to replace a Potter County bridge is set to begin Monday, August 31. The bridge spans a tributary of Pine Creek along Route 1001 (Sweden Hill Road) in Ulysses Township. Replacing the structure will remove it from Potter County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

The bridge is scheduled to close Monday, August 31. A detour using Route 449 and Route 6 will be in place for approximately 30 days.

The bridge was built in 1941. It is 35-feet long and carries an average of 184 vehicles per day.

Overall work includes demolishing the existing bridge, replacing it with a concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to reopen the bridge by the end of September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

L.C. Whitford Co., Inc. of Wellsville, NY is the contractor on this $768,000 job. Drivers are urged to move through work zones with caution, follow detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Lane restrictions on Market Street in Lewisburg, Union County

Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 45 (Market Street) in Lewisburg Borough, Union County.

On Monday, August 31, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform base work on Market Street between 8th Street and Water Street. The work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with daylight flagging.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 4, weather permitting.

Lane closures continue on I-80 WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound are advised short-term alternating single lane closures will continue next week in White Deer Townships, Union County.

The contractor, Suit-Kote, Corporation, will be begin microsurfacing the roadway starting at mile marker 205 and continuing west until the Clinton County line. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while the work is being performed.

Work will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting and will be performed Monday through Wednesday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Thursday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Lane closure on Route 54 WB in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

Motorists who travel Route 54 westbound in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a lane closure between Merion Heights Road and Natalie this week.

On Monday, August 31, the contractor, Fairchild Brothers Inc, will be doing the final paving restoration from the waterline installation on Route 54 from Marion Heights Road to Natalie. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Westbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed.

Work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by mid-September, weather permitting.

I-80 WB On-Ramp closed in Valley Township, Montour County

Motorists are advised that the Interstate 80 westbound on ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 is closed for maintenance work.

Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.

The on-ramp is expected to be closed for several weeks.

Roadwork on Route 104 in Snyder County

A PennDOT contractor will continue milling and microsurfacing on Route 104 this week in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County.

On Sunday, August 30, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, will continue milling and paving the roadway beginning just north of the New Berlin Highway and ending where Route 104 south splits off of Route 522. The contractor will also be working at the intersection of Routes 104 and 522.

Sunday, August 30 through Tuesday, September 1, the Route 104 and 522 intersection will be closed during work hours while the contractor makes repairs. A detour using Route 522 south, Route 104 south to Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) to Paxton Street and Route 522 will be in effect during the closure.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 11, weather permitting.

Pipe replacement project starts Tuesday on Route 61 in Columbia County

Motorists who travel Route 61 in Columbia County are advised a pipe replacement project will take place next week just north of Centralia.

On Tuesday, September 1, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew will replace a cross pipe in the northbound lanes of Route 61 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Traffic traveling north will be directed into a southbound lane as they leave Centralia before diverting back to northbound once past the work zone. Traffic traveling south will be restricted to one lane during the work hours.

This project is expected to take just one day, weather permitting.

Roadwork on Routes 42 and 487 in Columbia County

Motorists who travel on Routes 42 and 487 in Columbia County are advised lane restrictions will continue next week for a milling and paving project on the following sections of roadway:

Route 42 between Creek Road and Route 487 in Catawissa Borough

Route 487 between Route 42 (Mill Street) and Hilltop Drive in Catawissa Borough

Route 487 between Fort McClure Boulevard in the town of Bloomsburg and Route 2009 (Mainville Drive) in Catawissa Township.

On Monday, August 31 through Thursday, September 3, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., the contractor, H.R.I., Inc., will be updating guiderail and traffic signal work in Catawissa.

Resurfacing project on Route 44 in Columbia County wraps up this week

A resurfacing project will wrap up this week on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.

On Tuesday, September 1, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will update traffic signals and perform finishing duties, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect short term single lane conditions under flagging conditions during daylight hours.

Railroad crossing replacement on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County

Motorists who travel Route 339 (Mifflin Nescopeck Highway) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, are advised that a portion of the road will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement.

On Monday, August 31 through Friday, September 4, the Mifflin Nescopeck Highway will be closed between Market Street in Mifflinville, Columbia County and Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing just west of the Route 339 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Rd) intersection. A detour is in place using Route 11.

Work includes removing the existing concrete crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 4, weather permitting.

Work on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County continues

The paving project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, is scheduled to continue this week.

On Monday, August 24, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will be updating delineation and performing cleanup work from a recently completed paving project in northbound and southbound lanes. Motorists may experience short term lane closures under flagging conditions between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.

Delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to use caution and slow down while driving through the work zone.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project

Route 11 resurfacing project continues in Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue this week in South Centre Township, Columbia County.

Sunday, August 30 through Tuesday, September 1 between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM, the contractor will pave the roadway near the intersection of Market Street moving southbound towards Bloomsburg.

During the paving, lane restrictions will be in place and traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Motorists should watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

The project is expected to be completed by late November of 2020, weather permitting. HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.