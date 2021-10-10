The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Bradford County update

A bridge onRoute 3027 (Minnequa Road) will be closed this week between McFadden Road and McMurray Road in Canton Township for a repair project.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 15, a PennDOT maintenance crew will repair the bridge that carries Minnequa Road over Alba Creek. A detour using Route 414 in Canton Borough, Route 14 and Route 3028 (Windfall Road) in Canton Township will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be completed on Friday, weather permitting.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project continues in Sayre and Athens

A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

New

The week of Monday, Oct. 11, a car detour will be lifted while the contractor continues work on the reconstruction project. Work this week includes final paving operations on Mohawk Street between Keystone Avenue and Hopkins Street. Additional work includes utility relocations, traffic signal upgrade work, and temporary paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Truck Detour

The week of Monday, Oct. 11, a Truck Detour will remain in effect on Route 199 while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project.

Detour information:

· Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocations, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Union County update

A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) is closed near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township for bridge work.

The closure on White Deer Pike will be on either side of the Interstate 80 bridge, while a contractor works on the bridge on Interstate 80. A detour using Route 1003 (Dyer Road), Route 1008 (New Columbia Road), and Route 1011 (Old Route 15), will be in place. This closure is expected to be in place through Friday, Oct. 15.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

Columbia County update

Motorists are advised that the reconstruction project continues in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

New

The construction detour is lifted. Route 487 is now open to traffic between Fort McClure Boulevard and Town Park Village.

Weekend

On Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10, weather permitting, Fort McClure Boulevard will be closed between Route 487 (Ferry Road) and Catherine Street, while the contractor performs a pipe replacement. A detour using local roads is in place.

This Week

On Monday Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 12, weather permitting, the contractor will mill and pave Route 487 between Fort McClure Boulevard and Town Park Village. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 13, weather permitting, the contractor will begin paving the final wearing course on Route 487 from Town Park Village to Seventh Street. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in October of 2022, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.



