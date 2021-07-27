Muncy Township, Pa. -- A rolling roadblock on Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound in Muncy Township, Lycoming County will take place this week, between mile markers 13 and 17, for utility work, according to PennDOT.

Work will be performed approximately one mile east of the Route 220 north interchange (Halls/Pennsdale), near the East Lime Bluff bridge.

On Wednesday, July 28, at 9 a.m., the contractor, Tel-Power, Inc. will begin the rolling roadblock between mile markers 13 and 17, while they pull utility cables across the interstate.

For westbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 13 and will continue to mile marker 17. Mile marker 13 is the Route 405 interchange (Muncy/Hughesville).

For eastbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 17 and continue to mile marker 13. Mile marker 17 is the Lycoming Mall Road interchange.

The rolling roadblock is expected to last approximately 15 minutes. Motorists in both the westbound and eastbound lanes should expect slow moving traffic while the work is being performed.



