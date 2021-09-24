A series of rolling roadlblocks will be implemented this weekend on Route 61 northbound and southbound in Coal Township, according to PennDOT.

The rolling roadblocks, which begin Saturday, Sept. 25 and run through Sunday, Sept. 26, will take place approximately 400-feet north of Center Street in Tharptown for utility work.

Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The contractor, M.J. Electric, will begin a series of rolling roadblock while they pull utility cables across the roadway. The rolling roadblocks are expected to last approximately 15 minutes each. Expect slow moving traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes while the work is being performed.



