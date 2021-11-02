Rolling roadblocks continue on Tuesday, Nov. 2 on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy Townships, and the City of Williamsport.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will place traffic counters along Interstate 180 at multiple locations between the Interstate 180 and Route 15 southbound interchange in the City of Williamsport and the Route 220 interchange in Muncy Township.

Motorists can expect multiple 15-minute rolling roadblocks in the City of Williamsport, Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy Townships where work is being performed.



