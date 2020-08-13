Liberty, Pa. A rolling roadblock that was to begin on Tuesday, August 11 in Liberty Township, Tioga County, has been pushed back to Tuesday, August 18.

The rolling roadblock will be on Route 15 in both the northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 167 and 168 near the Sebring exit. Work will be done between 9 a.m. and noon.

The contractor, First Light, will be pulling a fiber optic cable across the highway. The roadway is expected to be shut down for approximately 15 minutes.

On Tuesday, August 11, a bridge rehabilitation project will begin on Route 6 in West Burlington Township, Bradford County. The bridge is located approximately one mile northeast of the intersection with Route 4007 (Mac Road) and approximately .8 miles west of the intersection with Route 4013 (North Berwick Turnpike).

Work will include removal of a gravel bar, substructure restoration, sidewalk repairs and other related work. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating single lane conditions with flagging.

Wolyniec Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $208,411 bridge rehabilitation project. Work is expected to be completed on October 30, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, slow down, and expect delays in travel.