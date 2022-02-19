Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in Columbia County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place this weekend between exit 236 (Route 487 / Bloomsburg) and exit 241 (Route 11 / Lime Ridge).

On Sunday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the contractor, Henkels and McCoy, Inc., will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over the Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound lanes near mile marker 237.

The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.



