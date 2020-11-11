Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, are advised of a rolling roadblock that will take place west of the Route 54 interchange (Danville exit 224).

On Thursday, November 12, at 9 a.m. the contractor, I.B. Able, Inc, will begin the rolling roadblock between mile markers 220 and 223, while they pull utility cables across the interstate.

· For westbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 223 and will continue to mile marker 220. Mile marker 223 is approximately 1 mile west of the Route 54 interchange.

· For eastbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 220 and continue to mile marker 223. Mile marker 220 is approximately 5 miles east of the Route 254 interchange.

The rolling roadblock is expected to last approximately 15 minutes. Motorists in both the westbound and eastbound lanes should expect slow moving traffic while the work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.