Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.

Motorists who travel Ridge Road under the bridges spanning the Chillisquaque Creek in Chillisquaque Township and Greenhouse Road (formerly Ridge Road) in Point Township, are advised that the contractor will be paving these roadways as part of the CSVT project. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work will begin on Thursday, October 8, and is expected to be completed Saturday, October 10, weather permitting. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.

Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.