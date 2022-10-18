Drivers in Lycoming and Tioga counties this week may experience delays at PennDOT works on roadwork projects.

Starting toay, Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Farmington Township, Tioga County, will be closed for a pipe replacement project. The closure will be between the intersections with Route 249 and Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road) while the contractor, Jefferson Paving, replaces deteriorating pipes. A detour using Route 249, Route 287, and Elkhorn Road will be in place during daylight hours.

On Wednesday, work will continue on the project. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging for the remainder of the project, which is expected to be completed in November 2022.

In both Lycoming and Tioga, a crack sealing project will begin on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Kriger Construction,will begin performing crack sealing along the following roadways:

Lycoming County

Route 15 Trout Run / Button Wood area

Interstate 180 / Route 220 Linden / Williamsport / Muncy

Route 220 Pennsdale

Route 2014 (Fourth Street) between Antlers Club Lane and Bowman Field

Route 2014 (Third Street) between the Golden Strip and Lycoming Mall Road

Route 2016 (High Street) between Lycoming Creek Road and Hepburn Street

Route 2023 (Market Street) between the Market Street bridge and Grampian Boulevard.

Tioga County

Route 14 between Roaring Branch and Canton

Route 15 between Liberty and Sebring exits

Route 15 between Canoe Camp and the New York state line

Route 287 between Oregon Hill Road and Antrim

Work will be performed during daylight and overnight hours, weather permitting. Drivers can expect a moving operation with lane restrictions on four lane roadways or single lane conditions with flagging on two lane roadways.

Work on this $772,600 project is expected to be completed by early December of 2022.

